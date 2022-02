The United Longhorns are moving on to the Area Round of the playoffs after taking down San Antonio O'Connor 55-52 on Tuesday night at Alice High School. United got down early in this one by as much as nine in the first half, but Ramon Chavez did all he could scoring 13 points in the second quarter alone and 21 in the game to lead the Longhorns. Playing the game without likely All-District performer Carlos Castro who was out with a finger injury, the Longhorns needed someone to step up and Chavez was that guy. "He's a...

