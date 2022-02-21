ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAA declares a nationwide new and used car shortage

Grand Forks Herald

National used car shortage affects dealerships in the Grand Forks area

GRAND FORKS — Used cars and trucks have become a hot commodity across the United States, and dealerships in the Grand Forks region have been coping with it through various methods as stock availability ebbs and flows. The consumer price index for used cars and trucks skyrocketed 40.5% between...
GRAND FORKS, ND
WDBJ7.com

AAA encouraging winter car wash to keep vehicles running safely

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you don’t wash winter off your car, costly repair bills could clean out your wallet instead. AAA is reminding drivers to get their cars washed after every significant storm – especially the undercarriage – in order to reduce the potential for rust damage and the corrosion of brake and fuel lines caused by winter road salts.
CARS
Kristen Walters

Tire shortage causing steep price increases for drivers nationwide

Mechanic pulling a tire off the rack.Lucky Business/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) The average car tire needs to be replaced every 25,000 to 80,000 miles, but keeping up with this simple vehicle maintenance task has become more difficult in the last couple of months as car dealers, tire retailers, and mechanic shops have faced product shortages and price increases.
Ocean City Today

Inflation, computer chip shortages jack up used, new car prices

The inflation challenge is real. Just ask anyone trying to buy a used or new car. Used car prices are up 40.5% compared to a year ago while new car prices are up 12.2%, according to the latest inflation numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The rise in...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
Eyewitness News

Prices for new and used cars on the rise

(WFSB) – Expect to pay top dollar if you are in the market for a new or used car. President’s Day has traditionally been “the day” to sell cars for auto dealers. They were busy Monday, but the times and the prices have changed. “It’s time...
BUYING CARS
FOX2Now

The fastest-selling new and used cars in January

( ) – Which vehicles were the hottest sellers in January amid a 36.9% used car price increase?. The Kia Telluride is the fastest-selling new vehicle, taking an average 12.8 days to sell. Fastest-selling used vehicle is the Tesla Model Y. Used car prices up 36.9% compared to last...
BUYING CARS
TODAY.com

Prices soar for new and used cars: What you need to know

With low supply and high demand, many new car buyers are spending hundreds or thousands above sticker price for a vehicle. Manufacturers are also upset with price gouging, offering warnings to dealers. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.Feb. 15, 2022.
BUYING CARS
Anniston Star

U.S. States Where People Are Spending the Most on Used vs. New Cars

Shortages of semiconductor chips and other supply problems have made it difficult for car manufacturers to keep up with demand. This has meant that fewer new cars are coming on the market, which has increased the demand—and prices—for used vehicles. Using the most recent data available, researchers calculated the percentage of all vehicle sales (in dollars) accounted for by used vehicle purchases and ranked states accordingly.
BUYING CARS
WHIZ

AAA Conducts Research Test on In-Car Technologies to Preventing Distracted Driving

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Vehicle technology and electric cars are becoming more accessible as automakers become more advanced. One advanced feature is “self driving”, however, this can be misleading because no vehicle on the road today can drive itself without an engaged driver, according to Kimberly Schwind, an American Automobile Association (AAA) Spokesperson.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

AAA: Gas prices hit new 2022 high

ORLANDO, Fla. — We now know a gloomy forecast of rising gas prices one week ago was on point. Unfortunately, Florida gas prices rose another 6 cents last week, setting a new 2022 high of $3.51 per gallon, AAA said. Keeping track of the numbers can get tedious, but...
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Tesla, Ford and General Motors Get Some Very Sobering News

Here's news that won't get unanimous support from owners of vehicles that include driver-assistance systems enabling the cars to carry out certain maneuvers by themselves. The Utah Senate, following the local House of Representatives, has passed a law penalizing drivers who are arrested for driving under the influence even with the systems activated.
CARS

