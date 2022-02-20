ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The 5 best office humidifiers

Mic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust like the best units for your home, the best office humidifiers will put moisture back into the air to help ease irritated sinuses and dry skin. They’ll also be the right size and capacity for your intended space — but when humidifying an office in particular, you’ll also want to...

www.mic.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Filters#Humidifier#Usb#Filterless
marthastewart.com

How to Fold or Arrange a Throw Blanket on Your Couch

Whether decorative or functional, a throw blanket, when placed properly on a couch, can transform a room. "These pieces don't only provide warmth and coziness—they add pops of color and extra dimension," says Joshua Smith, interior designer and founder of Joshua Smith, Inc. If you want to bring new energy into your living room, keep reading: Learn how to expertly fold and style throw blankets on your sofa with some advice from the experts.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Taste Of Home

Why Don’t Houses in the South Have Basements?

If you live in the Midwest, then I bet you have a basement. Ours is filled with old baseball equipment, office space and a second freezer to store frozen vegetables (and frozen pizzas). The basement is also a great place to put a rec room, organizing space, TV or a bar. It’s a useful space, that’s for sure.
REAL ESTATE
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
thespruce.com

A Guide to Buying Tiny House Furniture

Buying furniture for a home can be tricky. Buying furniture for a tiny home can feel downright impossible. But it doesn’t have to be that way. In fact, you can get furniture that suits your home’s needs and size, whether you buy it from a big-box store or you have to break out the power tools to build it yourself. Check out this room-by-room guide to help you pick the ideal furniture for your space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
goodhousekeeping.com

How to Get Rid of Black Mold in Your Home

So-called black mold is a double whammy for homeowners. Not only is the toxigenic fungi potentially harmful to your health, it's a sure sign of a serious moisture issue in your home. Fortunately, like any mold, it can be eliminated with the right combination of supplies, know-how and good old-fashioned elbow grease.
GARDENING
countryliving.com

How to Clean a Coffee Maker So Your Brew Always Tastes Fresh

Though you can always rely on your coffee maker to brew up some morning magic that'll jumpstart your day, you can't rely on that coffee maker to keep itself clean. Just as you have to manually clean your electric kettle and clean your dishwasher, coffee makers are another kitchen appliance that require regular washings to avoid the accumulation of bacteria and buildup. Coffee grounds leave residue in the brew basket, and when you don't descale your coffee maker, you end up with bitter-tasting brew—and worse still, you could end up developing yeast and mold in the reservoir.
FOOD & DRINKS
marthastewart.com

What Is the Best Way to Clean Your Baseboards?

Despite the fact that we don't use our walls for any specific day-to-day activities, they see quite a bit of action. Chances are, you have a few fingerprint smudges near electricity switches—or lower, where curious little palms use the wall as a prop. Between unnoticed food splatters or dust bunnies, the walls in our homes can become grimy relatively quickly, and this is especially true if you have baseboards. These panels—they run along the bottoms of your walls and are most often installed in kitchens and bathrooms—are notorious dust and dirt magnets. If you just rushed to examine yours (when was the last time you did that?) and were less than pleased with what you found, it's time to give them a much-needed once-over. Luckily, it's easy to make them pristine again.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This $300 Bedroom Redo Features a Genius Under-$50 Headboard Hack

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Sometimes, thinking about a whole room that needs a revamp is overwhelming, and it’s easier to think about improving smaller elements within the space. For instance, in a bedroom redo, what can you do to zhuzh up your headboard? Your closet? Your nightstands? Window treatments? Dresser hardware?
INTERIOR DESIGN
KRON4

Portable washing machines make small living spaces more manageable

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How a portable washing machine can improve your life. In a small living space, such as an apartment, you rarely have enough room for a full-size washer and dryer. Even if there is a washer and dryer in the building, waiting for the machines to be open, saving up quarters endlessly, and carrying your loads to and from the laundry room takes a lot of time.
ELECTRONICS
Apartment Therapy

This Under-the-Radar Site Is Having a Rare Sale on Their Super-Stylish Sofas, Beds, and Dining Tables

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We love discovering great furniture finds — and we love them even more when they come with a great deal! Edloe Finch, the sister brand to editor-fave Albany Park, is a Black-owned company that sells not just super-chic sofas, but also furniture for nearly every room in the home. You’ll find chairs, bed frames, coffee tables, and more to refresh any space with sophisticated flair. Even better, Edloe Finch is having a Presidents Day Sale with discounts on select furniture for your bedroom, dining room, and living room.
BEAUTY & FASHION
goodhousekeeping.com

The best door furniture for your home

A front door says a lot about a house. As the entrance to your home and your safe haven, the front door marks the passage between the outside world and your inside space. We often focus on design inside our homes, but what about the outside? We may focus on our gardens as relaxing spaces, but what about our front gardens, pathways and our front doors?
INTERIOR DESIGN
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Breadcrumbing

You might be interested in someone that constantly texts you or calls you but never hints that he or she is interested in a relationship with you. Due to his or her constant communication and compliments, you may be wondering if he or she is actually interested in you or if he or she is just stringing you along. So, what do you do if you think that you are being strung along? How do you handle this situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy