Our thoughts are with Miranda Lambert, who revealed Scotty Wray, her longtime guitarist and brother of 90s country hitmaker Collin Raye sadly passed away on 18 February 2022. The country singer, 38, had been performing alongside Scotty since she was just 17-years-old. The guitarist had been battling heart issues for several years, which eventually forced him to retire from touring on the road. In addition to his role in Miranda’s band, Scotty was also a talented songwriter who collaborated on several songs on his brother's 2020 album, including "Scars," an emotional song that was recorded as a duet by Collin and Miranda.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO