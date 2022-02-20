3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ 6-3 Loss to Blues

The last time Seattle faced the Islanders, they earned the first shutout in Kraken history. Unfortunately, they couldn't fight for a similar fate tonight. Through the first period-and-a-half of play, it was New York that tilted the ice its way both in terms of transition play and offensive attack volume and quality. That led to four straight goals by the Islanders before Yanni Gourde scored off an individual effort off a faceoff. That ignited the Kraken, who re-established their ability to move the puck through all zones and fire more and better-quality pucks at Ilya Sorokin. Riley Sheahan was able to get a second goal as a result, but a full comeback wasn't to be and the Kraken lost 5-2.

NHL ・ 12 HOURS AGO