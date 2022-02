Vancouver Canucks top scorer J.T. Miller has been in trade rumours for a few months now and it doesn’t look like that will end any time soon. At least, not until the trade deadline anyway. Until then, teams will continue to call general manager (GM) Patrik Allvin and president Jim Rutherford to gauge their interest in a possible deal involving him. Despite Allvin stating recently that Miller was their most consistent and best player and that he “wasn’t going to trade [him] just for the media”, rumours still continue to swirl about him being moved before the trade deadline on Mar. 21.

NHL ・ 3 HOURS AGO