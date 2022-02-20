ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Fireworks accompany close of Beijing Winter Olympics

Fremont Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeijing's Olympics close, ending a safe but...

fremonttribune.com

MarketWatch

Controversies overshadow highlights as Beijing Winter Olympics close

BEIJING — A pile of figure-skating rubble created by Russian misbehavior. A new Chinese champion — from California. An ace American skier who faltered and went home empty-handed. The end of the Olympic line for the world’s most renowned snowboarder. All inside an anti-COVID “closed loop” enforced by China’s authoritarian government.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Olympics#Beijing
InspireMore

7 Of The Best Moments From The Beijing Winter Olympics

Some of the most incredible moments in sports happen during the Olympic Games. The Winter Games in Beijing, China, have given us some memorable moments of heartbreak and triumph this year. We’ve seen little-known athletes come from behind to shock the world, and we’ve seen our favorite stars flounder. You just never know what might happen when you go for the gold!
SPORTS
Hypebae

Kamila Valieva in Tears After Repeated Mistakes at Winter Olympics Skating Event

A gloomy atmosphere fell upon the women’s figure skating event at the Beijing Winter Olympics after Kamila Valieva broke down in tears due to a series of mistakes. The 15-year-old was embroiled in a doping controversy amid the second half of the individual event, in which she tested positive for the banned heart medication trimetazidine back in December. However, the athlete was still able to compete based on the premise that she was a minor. Although Valieva was projected to make it to the podium, she made several errors that landed her in fourth place. The figure skater reportedly refused to speak with the press afterward.
SPORTS
The Independent

Human rights? China won that Winter Olympics battle. Almost.

When three-time Olympian Gus Kenworthy took the remarkable, perhaps even brave decision to speak out against “human rights atrocities” while still in China at the Winter Games, the self-proclaimed "loud and obnoxious” British skier also proved that other athletes, had they chosen, perhaps could have used their Olympic platform to pipe up, too.Because Kenworthy wasn't hauled away and imprisoned, as Chinese critics of the ruling Communist Party routinely are. Doing so would have generated exactly the sort of global focus on the Chinese government's authoritarian methods that it sought to avoid while global sports' biggest show was in town....
SPORTS
Axios

Beijing avoided Olympics disaster

Beijing mostly got what it wanted from the Winter Olympics — a smooth Games without a major COVID outbreak. But political and human rights controversies were never far from the surface. Why it matters: The Chinese government has poured billions of dollars into new infrastructure, facilities and COVID testing...
SPORTS
Sportico

NBC Won’t Profit on Beijing’s Least-Watched Olympics, but Hopes are High for Paris

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Winter Olympics was less an unforeseen disaster for NBC than something that, almost by design, was fated to be forgotten even while it was happening. That the Beijing Games now has the unhappy distinction of being the least-watched Olympics on the books is nothing anyone at 30 Rock cares to dwell on, but the results by no means came as a shock to the network suits or the sponsors who backed the event. NBC almost certainly did not make a profit on these Winter Olympics—as of last night’s primetime replay of the...
SPORTS
NBC News

As Beijing games close, Paris prepares to host 2024 Olympics

As the 2022 Winter Olympics come to an end with a colorful closing ceremony, organizers are hard at work in Paris, getting the city ready for the 2024 games. Events will be held at iconic sites like the Eiffel Tower and Grand Palais, and the city is investing in a $1 billion clean up of the Seine River.Feb. 20, 2022.
WORLD
