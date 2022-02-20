ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Keyboard of Titan Pocket genuinely any good?

By idssteve
crackberry.com
 2 days ago

Idk. Maybe stiffer keys produce fewer butt dials? Wag. Some complained about the subtle differences between 9650 and 9900, way back. 9650 proved slightly softer and smaller and roughly 5% faster typing than famed 9900, imo. Yet 99 enjoyed FAR greater success, afaik. Also worth noting that MY experience...

forums.crackberry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gadget Flow

Brydge Air MAX+ iPad wireless keyboard has a multi-touch trackpad & antimicrobial protection

Transform your iPad into a laptop-like state with the Brydge Air MAX+ iPad wireless keyboard. Compatible with various iPad models, it includes a multi-touch trackpad to conveniently scroll through search engines and documents. This design also means that you don’t need a separate mouse. Moreover, this iPad wireless keyboard uses antimicrobial technology against harmful bacteria and viruses to provide ongoing protection. The Brydge Air MAX+ also features an all-in-one SnapFit case to flawlessly match your tablet. Simply snap your device into the magnetic back cover for a productive experience. So you can work at home, in the office, or on the road. Finally, it includes adjustable backlit keys, which you can switch off to save the battery, and 135˚ screen rotation.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Deal of the Day: This $20 Bluetooth Adapter Turns Any Speaker Into a Smart Speaker

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Going completely wireless is easier than ever with this Esinkin Bluetooth Audio Adapter — and as luck would have it, you can grab one for less than $20 today. That’s right, an Esinkin Bluetooth Audio Adapter is a whopping 58% off at Amazon, making it only $19.50.  With this lightning deal, you’ll be able to turn existing home and stereo speakers into Bluetooth-capable music players. This is the perfect way to give your existing audio...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

You'll like your Android phone better if you change these settings

From the now-old Google Pixel 3 all the way up to the newly announced Samsung Galaxy S22, Android phones are loaded up with settings that impact the way you use your device. For example, your phone is set to a default brightness, notification system and home screen setup. By tweaking these settings just a bit, you can optimize your Android experience.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Phone#Cny#Titan Pocket
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on Android

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
CELL PHONES
New York Post

Here are some brand new hidden iPhone tricks

Your Phone is always learning new tricks – and a recent update added loads. Always remember to update your handset to get the latest features as soon as they’re out. First, make sure you’re using the latest version of iOS. That means your iPhone needs to be...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
shefinds

3 Simple Rules For Closing Apps That Will Make Your iPhone Run So Much Faster

Your iPhone hasn’t been working as well as it normally does. It stalls, apps crash, and you really wish there was something you could do to fix some of these issues (short of buying a new phone or even spending money on a new battery). There are a few tricks that tech experts rely on that might help boost your phone’s functionalities, including how you close apps and other steps you can take to speed up your device. Here are three simple rules for closing apps that will make your iPhone run so much faster.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to turn off the iMessage typing bubble so no one knows you’re typing

Apple’s iMessage is incredibly popular and is arguably one of the more popular chat applications around today. However, because Apple doesn’t provide us with usage details in the way that Facebook and Snapchat do, the full scope of iMessage’s popularity remains unclear. What is clear, however, is that iMessage’s seeming ubiquity doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best chat application available. In fact, there’s no denying that iMessage’s suite of features woefully lags behind features that have been available on apps like WhatsApp and Snapchat for years.
INTERNET
shefinds

4 iPhone Apps That Apple Experts Say Zap So Much Battery

All apps are not created equal when it comes to the ones that can seriously put a drain on your iPhone battery. If you are aiming to get better control over your phone and how its battery holds up over the course of the day, it’s worthwhile to know which apps experts say can have a negative effect on your phone in terms of power.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Have Android 12 on your phone? Check out these hidden features

Android 12 is the newest phone OS from Google, and you'll already find it on a broad assortment of Androids -- from the Pixel 6 to Samsung's just-announced S22 lineup. (Here's how to find out when Android 12 is coming to your phone.) Android 12 has several new features to...
CELL PHONES
WRDW-TV

How do I check if my phone is 3G?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We all know the major cell phone carriers are boasting higher speeds thanks to 5G and are phasing out 3G networks this year, rending many phones useless. So, what if you don’t know what speed your phone is operating on?. It’s pretty easy to...
CELL PHONES
SPY

Stay Connected Everywhere and Anywhere With a Mobile Hotspot

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The major appeal of WiFi is, of course, the wireless part. But considering the fact that WiFi has been around since the turn of the millennium, there are still some major problems that persist with WiFi. Despite being “wireless,” you’re still basically tethered to a specific location in a way that you aren’t with mobile data. That’s where a mobile hotspot comes in. A mobile hotspot is a device that allows you to set up your own WiFi and connect...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to update your Android carrier settings

We recently covered how to update your carrier settings on the iPhone, this guide will show you how to update your Android carrier settings on your Android Phone. Your mobile carrier may regularly send out carrier updates to your Android device, this article is designed to explain what these updates are and why you should install them on your device.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Fractal Torrent Compact and Nano PC chassis designed for “ultimate airflow”

PC case manufacturer Fractal has introduced two new compact PC chassis designs created to provide the “ultimate airflow” to help keep your hardware components as cool as possible. The first is the Torrent Compact PC case specifically built to help air cool your PC as efficiently as possible using an open front grille design. Fitted with 2 x 180 x 38 mm Dynamic PWM fans or Prisma if you have a need for RGB lighting. The case also features a large base area intake and extra-large bottom fan to provide “exceptional” GPU cooling potential when the bottom PCI slot is free.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Chrome OS Flex Turns an Aging Laptop Into a Chromebook for Free

Google's Chrome OS isn't available to install on a laptop or desktop like Windows or Linux, but the next best thing is Neverware's CloudReady OS. I stumbled upon it when I wanted to see if I could turn an old Windows laptop into a Chromebook for my kids to use for school. CloudReady is mainly built for businesses and education, but the OS is free for personal use, and it's lightweight enough that it's great for breathing new life into a computer that's struggling from the demands of Windows or MacOS.
COMPUTERS
SlashGear

The Origins Of The QWERTY Keyboard Explained

"Fingers on the home row!" Those words were drilled into us every single day in basic keyboarding class in high school. What is the "home row," you may wonder? Well, knowing the "home row" is the difference between the two-finger "pecking" system and the auditory poetry of the 80+ words per minute "clickity-clack" of skilled typists.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Open Any Website With a Keyboard Shortcut on Windows

The first thing we do with our most visited website or page is to bookmark it. However, not everyone knows that we can easily open those websites with a keyboard shortcut by converting those bookmarks into desktop shortcuts. Once you've set one up you won't have to move the mouse...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy