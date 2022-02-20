Keyboard of Titan Pocket genuinely any good?

Transform your iPad into a laptop-like state with the Brydge Air MAX+ iPad wireless keyboard. Compatible with various iPad models, it includes a multi-touch trackpad to conveniently scroll through search engines and documents. This design also means that you don’t need a separate mouse. Moreover, this iPad wireless keyboard uses antimicrobial technology against harmful bacteria and viruses to provide ongoing protection. The Brydge Air MAX+ also features an all-in-one SnapFit case to flawlessly match your tablet. Simply snap your device into the magnetic back cover for a productive experience. So you can work at home, in the office, or on the road. Finally, it includes adjustable backlit keys, which you can switch off to save the battery, and 135˚ screen rotation.
Comments / 0