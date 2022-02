Ireland prop Tom O’Toole has been ruled out of Sunday’s Six Nations clash with Italy due to injury.The 23-year-old suffered a hamstring strain during Ulster’s 12-0 United Rugby Championship win over Dragons at the weekend.He is yet to feature in the Six Nations, having won his sole Test cap in last summer’s 71-10 victory over the United States.“O’Toole will rehab the injury at Ulster and his progress will be reviewed over the coming weeks,” read a statement from the Irish Rugby Football Union.Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has opted not to call up a direct replacement ahead of the weekend...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO