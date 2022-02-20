ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Athletes to watch at the 2022 Paralympic Winter Olympics

WFMJ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn just two weeks, Beijing will welcome...

www.wfmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Where is the next Olympics? Explaining where the Summer and Winter Games will be held through 2032

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics have concluded. So naturally, it is time to start looking at what countries and cities will host the next winter and summer Olympics. The most recent winter and summer Games took place closer in time than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 Tokyo summer Olympics actually occurred in 2021, leaving just a few months between those Games and the Winter Olympics that just took place in Beijing.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Olympics#Paralympic#Beijing#Team Usa#Spotlights
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
The Spun

Anonymous PGA Player Has Telling Admission On Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson has received a lot of criticism for his past comments about the Saudi Super League. He basically admit in November that he was considering leaving the PGA Tour. “They’re scary motherf—–s to get involved with,” Mickelson reportedly said. “We know they killed [Washington Post reporter Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

"Tiger Woods had an unprecedented equipment advantage over field" says G-Mac

Graeme McDowell believes Tiger Woods "had an unprecedented equipment advantage over the field" in the summer of 2000 simply because he was using the Nike Tour Accuracy golf ball, one of the first solid core balls prior to the Titleist Pro V1. During the summer of 2000 as McDowell speaks...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Sports
Hypebae

Kamila Valieva in Tears After Repeated Mistakes at Winter Olympics Skating Event

A gloomy atmosphere fell upon the women’s figure skating event at the Beijing Winter Olympics after Kamila Valieva broke down in tears due to a series of mistakes. The 15-year-old was embroiled in a doping controversy amid the second half of the individual event, in which she tested positive for the banned heart medication trimetazidine back in December. However, the athlete was still able to compete based on the premise that she was a minor. Although Valieva was projected to make it to the podium, she made several errors that landed her in fourth place. The figure skater reportedly refused to speak with the press afterward.
SPORTS
NBCMontana

Bozeman Paralympic athlete among youngest to compete this year

Lera Doederlein, 18, heads to Beijing to compete in the Paralympic Games beginning next week. She qualified in early February, officially becoming one of the youngest athletes competing in the games for Team USA this year. Doederlein will be competing in the Para-Nordic Ski event, which she began competing in...
BOZEMAN, MT
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Is Stepping Away: Golf World Reacts

Legendary golfer Phil Mickelson announced this afternoon he is taking “some time away to prioritize the ones I love most and work on being the man I want to be.”. Mickelson’s decision was included at the end of a lengthy statement in which he apologized for recent comments that were critical toward the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan. In a conversation with author Alan Shipnuck, Mickelson also hinted at possibly looking to leave the tour and join the developing Saudi Super Golf League.
GOLF
NBC Sports

2022 Winter Olympics: The most memorable and historic moments in women’s sports

With the 2022 Winter Olympics now in the rearview mirror, On Her Turf is looking back at some of the most memorable moments from women’s sports in Beijing. In the 50th year of Title IX, it’s not a surprise that the women of Team USA led the way at the 2022 Winter Olympics. While the United States finished the Beijing Games ranked fifth in the overall medal count, Team USA claimed more medals in women’s events (13) than any other nation.
SPORTS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

UT senior wins Jeopardy! college championship Tuesday

Singh, a senior finance/economics double-major at the McCombs Business School at UT, came up big in Final Jeopardy! on Friday to earn a spot in the two-game final Tuesday night at 7 p.m. on ABC.
AUSTIN, TX
Racing News

NFL legend joins NASCAR as team owner

Emmett Smith joins Jesse Iwuji Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Emmitt Smith is a NFL Hall of Fame running back. He’s purchased a portion of the No. 34 Jesse Iwuji Motorsports team. The team runs in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The No. 34 was previously used by Wendell...
NFL
WFMJ.com

Riviera has a new president and big events headed its way

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Megan Watanabe first showed up at Riviera when her family bought the club in 1989. She took golf lessons and tennis lessons in the summer, left Japan to attend middle school and eventually went to Pepperdine to study art. She never imagined where it would...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy