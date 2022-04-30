The Best iPad Deals for May 2022: Grab the 2020 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air for Just $469 at Walmart

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking for the best iPad deals for May 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you’re always getting the best possible deals.

With March already about halfway over, we’ve really been searching the internet for the best iPad deals around. While there aren’t many steep discounts out there to mention at the moment, there are still some significant savings available at Walmart, Amazon, Target and Best Buy.

Where To Find the Lowest Prices on iPads

After seeing significant price drops during December and January, there’s been a bit of a spring freeze on the best iPad deals. And as of April 30, we’re seeing the best iPad deals at Amazon and Target.

SPY editors regularly monitor stores like Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy for price drops, and we want our readers to be the first to know about the latest deals on all iPad models. If you’re only looking for a cheat sheet, here are the lowest prices on iPads for May 2022.

For additional details on the best iPad deals, take a look below. You can also keep checking this page for the latest discounts and price drops.

Please note that the prices below can change at any time. This article was last updated on Saturday, April 30, at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Best Deals on 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad

The 9th Generation iPad is the most popular Apple tablet ever, and not just because it’s one of the most affordable models yet. Released in September 2021 , the new iPad 9 offers faster performance thanks to the A13 Bionic chip.

You can sometimes find this tablet for sale for under $300, but lately this has been few and far between. The lowest price on the 64GB Apple 10.2 inch IPad right now is $309 at Walmart, which is still an excellent price for a new Apple tablet. You can also purchase the 256GB model for $429 at Walmart .

Read More: The Best Apple Deals of the Week



Buy: 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi 64GB) at Walmart $309.00



Buy: 2021 Apple 10.2-Inch iPad (WiFi, 64GB) at Amazon $309.00 (orig. $329.00) 6% OFF



Buy: 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (WiFi, 64GB) at Target $329.99

Best Deals on 2021 Apple 8.3-inch iPad Mini

Some people might mistake the 2021 iPad Mini for a large phone, but it has more in common with a laptop than the average smartphone. With a smaller and thinner design, the newest iPad Mini has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip. Currently, Walmart and Amazon have the best deals on the iPad Mini, and they recently rolled the price back to $459.



Buy: 2021 Apple iPad Mini (WiFi, 64GB) at Walmart $459.00



Buy: 2021 Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) $399.99 (orig. $499.00) 20% OFF

Best Deals on 2020 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air

The latest generation of iPad Air tablets may have dropped in 2020, but there’s still a lot to love about this colorful tablet. The iPad Air 2020 uses Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, which offers the kind of power you’d typically expect from a laptop. And because it’s been around longer than its 2021 cousins, it’s easier to find on sale. If you are looking for the lowest prices on iPad Air tablets, then head to Walmart and pick one up for $469.00.



Buy: 2020 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB) at Walmart $469.00 (orig. $539.00) 13% OFF



Buy: 2020 Apple 10.9-Inch iPad Air $559.00 (orig. $599.00) 7% OFF

Best Deals on 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro

SAVE $100

If you’re looking for the best possible price on the new generation of Apple tablets, we recommend going with the 2021 iPad 9, which you can purchase for just $309. However, if you want the best tablet from Apple, then you’ll want to go with the premium 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Released in late 2021, this iPad Pro is powerful enough to replace most laptops (if you buy a separate keyboard). The high-speed M1 chip powers the iPad Pro, and the base model comes with 128GB of storage. Right now, Best Buy has the lowest price on the iPad Pro and with even more storage (256GB), selling it for just $935.



Buy: 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB) at Best Buy $934.99 (orig. $1099.99) 15% OFF



Buy: 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB) at Amazon $999.00 (orig. $1099.00) 9% OFF

Best Deals on 2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro

SAVE $50

Although the 11-inch iPad Pro has a smaller Liquid Retina display, it’s still large and fast enough for most users. So unless you’re really going to miss that extra inch, we recommend saving yourself $250 and going with this model over the 12.9-inch iPad featured above. You can usually find this tablet priced at $799, but Walmart recently lowered the price by $50.

Read More: The Must-Have iPad Accessories for 2022



Buy: 2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro at Walmart $749.00 (orig. $799.00) 6% OFF