ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The $299 iPad 9 Is Back on Sale at Amazon Today! See the Best iPad Deals of August 2022

By Nina Bradley
SPY
SPY
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Looking for the best iPad deals for August 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals.

With summer already about halfway over, we’ve been searching the internet for the best iPad deals around. Whether you’re preparing for back to school , sending a kid off to college, or following a hybrid or work-from-home schedule, having the best iPad on hand to help you manage projects and homework at home and on the go. We recently reviewed the best tablets for college students , and it’s no surprise that the always-popular iPad Air topped our list.

Since their debut in 2010, Apple’s tablets have remained a great alternative to traditional laptops or desktop computers because of their small, compact, easy-to-carry size. With the addition of an iPad keyboard and proper iPad case , they can be used to do just about anything.

As of August 3, our favorite iPad deal is available again, and for a limited time, you can buy the 2021 10.2-Inch iPad 9 for just $299 via Amazon Prime. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this tablet, and it brings back Prime Day pricing. We’ve got all the details on this discount, plus all of the best iPad deals for August 2022, below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0diZGs_0eKEtYI000


Buy: 2021 iPad 9 $299.00 (orig. $329.00) 9% OFF

Where To Find the Lowest Prices on iPads

After seeing significant price drops during the 2021 Christmas holiday season and Prime Day 2022, there’s been a bit of a freeze on the best iPad deals. And as of August 7, we’re seeing the best iPad deals at Amazon and Walmart.

SPY editors regularly monitor stores like Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy for price drops, and we want our readers to be the first to know about the latest deals on all iPad models. If you’re only looking for a cheat sheet, here are the lowest prices on iPads for August 2022.

For additional details on the best iPad deals, take a look below. You can also keep checking this page for the latest discounts and price drops.

Please note that the prices below can change at any time. This article was last updated on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. EST.

Best Deals on 2021 Apple 8.3-inch iPad Mini

Some people might mistake the 2021 iPad Mini for a large phone, but it has more in common with a laptop than the average smartphone. With a smaller and thinner design, the newest iPad Mini has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip. Currently, Walmart has the best deals on the iPad Mini, and they recently rolled the price back to $409.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wi72k_0eKEtYI000


Buy: 2021 Apple iPad Mini (WiFi, 64GB) at Walmart $409.00

Best Deals on 2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air

The newest iPad Air is a quantum leap forward. It runs on the M1 chip with Neural Engine, has a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, and the 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone also has P3 wide color and an anti-reflective coating for the best image of any iPad Air yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m2VLn_0eKEtYI000


Buy: 2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air $559.00 (orig. $599.00) 7% OFF

Best Deals on 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad

The 9th Generation iPad is the most popular Apple tablet ever, not just because it’s one of the most affordable models yet. Released in September 2021 , the new iPad 9 offers faster performance thanks to the A13 Bionic chip. You can now find this tablet for sale for under $300 at Amazon. The lowest price on the 64GB Apple 10.2 inch iPad right now is $299, which is an excellent price for a new Apple tablet. You can also purchase the 256GB model for $429 at Amazon and Walmart .

Read More: The Best Apple Deals of the Week


Buy: 2021 iPad 9 $299.00 (orig. $329.00) 9% OFF


Buy: 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi 64GB) at Walmart $309.00

Best Deals on 2020 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air

The previous generation of iPad Air tablets may have dropped in 2020, but there’s still a lot to love about this colorful tablet. The iPad Air 2020 uses Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, which offers the kind of power you’d typically expect from a laptop. And because it’s been around longer than its 2021 cousins, it’s easier to find on sale. If you are looking for iPad Air tablets, head to Walmart and pick one up for $469.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=367vIl_0eKEtYI000


Buy: 2020 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB) at Walmart $469.00

Best Deals on 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro

SAVE 15%

If you’re looking for the best possible price on the new generation of Apple tablets, we recommend going with the 2021 iPad 9, which you can purchase for just $309. However, if you want the best tablet from Apple, you’ll want to go with the premium 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Released in late 2021, this iPad Pro is powerful enough to replace most laptops (if you buy a separate keyboard). The high-speed M1 chip powers the iPad Pro, and the base model comes with 128GB of storage. Right now, Amazon has the lowest price on the iPad Pro and, with even more storage (256GB), is selling it for $999.00.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T8zEY_0eKEtYI000


Buy: 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB) at Amazon $999.00

Best Deals on 2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro

NEW PRICE DROP

Although the 11-inch iPad Pro has a smaller Liquid Retina display, it’s still large and fast enough for most users. So unless you miss that extra inch, we recommend saving yourself $250 and going with this model over the 12.9-inch iPad featured above. You can usually find this tablet priced at $799, but Walmart and Amazon recently lowered the price by $50.

Read More: The Must-Have iPad Accessories for 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cyhrI_0eKEtYI000


Buy: 2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro $749.00 (orig. $799.00) 6% OFF


Buy: 2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro at Walmart $749.00 (orig. $799.00) 6% OFF

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 2

Related
SPY

Verizon Just Launched a $30 Unlimited Plan Without the Usual Loopholes — Is It Worth It?

Click here to read the full article. If you use a lot of mobile data (and who doesn’t these days?), you might find yourself paying overage fees. There are some cheap cell phone plans that offer unlimited data, but they’re the exception, not the rule, and there are often restrictions and fine print that make these unlimited data plans less attractive in reality. For instance, unlimited data doesn’t always mean unlimited 5G data (or even 4G data), and so you have unlimited data that you don’t actually use. This week, Verizon launched a new program to combat that particular problem called...
CELL PHONES
SPY

The Best OLED TVs of 2022 Have Unbeatable Picture Quality

Click here to read the full article. Are you looking to get the richest and most accurate colors and contrast levels out of your TV? Then it sounds like you should invest in an OLED screen. With the official moniker of “Organic Light Emitting Diode,” OLED TVs negate an LED backlighting system entirely in favor of self-illuminating pixels that can power on and off individually, delivering perfect blacks and truly arresting colors. Right now, Sony and LG have a corner on the OLED TV market, with each brand having its proprietary blend of tech that goes into their models, which unfortunately...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top Apple Deals for August 2022: Save $150 on the 2022 MacBook Pro at Amazon

Click here to read the full article. Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $668.76 Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, we’re more than halfway through summer, and the Back to School deals are beginning to pop up. The good news is that it’s a great time to score big deals on Apple products. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Air#Ipad Mini#Ipad Pro#Amazon Today
deseret.com

Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals

As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
iPad
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS
shefinds

Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits

With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Don't want your phone hacked? Just do this one thing

Every so often I have to dive back into the waters of mobile security and offer up a hard truth for users to swallow. Most often those truths are pretty easy to accept, such as never installing a piece of software unless it's found in the app store for your ecosystem (Google Play Store and the iOS App Store), using a password manager, or always making sure to keep both apps and the operating system updated.
CELL PHONES
Jake Wells

Some customers are now reluctant to use self-checkout

people shopping in storePhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Anytime you go shopping, you're probably noticing a common trend. There are more and more self-checkouts at stores and fewer cashiers there to ring up purchases for you. It can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. There are 21 Targets in Chicago alone, the most in the United States. You can staff each store with several cashiers or you can have one area of self-checkouts.
CHICAGO, IL
Android Authority

How to know if your Facebook account has been hacked

It’s everyone’s worst nightmare. An online account that you’ve had and nurtured for years is suddenly hacked and taken over for bragging rights by some guy in his mother’s basement. But sometimes, it’s not immediately apparent that your account has been hacked. What are the signs that someone is creeping about in the background, reading your personal information, and dropping viagra links to your friends? How do you know if your Facebook account has been hacked?
INTERNET
SPY

SPY

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
948K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy