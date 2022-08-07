The $299 iPad 9 Is Back on Sale at Amazon Today! See the Best iPad Deals of August 2022

Click here to read the full article.

Looking for the best iPad deals for August 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals.

With summer already about halfway over, we’ve been searching the internet for the best iPad deals around. Whether you’re preparing for back to school , sending a kid off to college, or following a hybrid or work-from-home schedule, having the best iPad on hand to help you manage projects and homework at home and on the go. We recently reviewed the best tablets for college students , and it’s no surprise that the always-popular iPad Air topped our list.

Since their debut in 2010, Apple’s tablets have remained a great alternative to traditional laptops or desktop computers because of their small, compact, easy-to-carry size. With the addition of an iPad keyboard and proper iPad case , they can be used to do just about anything.

As of August 3, our favorite iPad deal is available again, and for a limited time, you can buy the 2021 10.2-Inch iPad 9 for just $299 via Amazon Prime. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this tablet, and it brings back Prime Day pricing. We’ve got all the details on this discount, plus all of the best iPad deals for August 2022, below.



Buy: 2021 iPad 9 $299.00 (orig. $329.00) 9% OFF

Where To Find the Lowest Prices on iPads

After seeing significant price drops during the 2021 Christmas holiday season and Prime Day 2022, there’s been a bit of a freeze on the best iPad deals. And as of August 7, we’re seeing the best iPad deals at Amazon and Walmart.

SPY editors regularly monitor stores like Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy for price drops, and we want our readers to be the first to know about the latest deals on all iPad models. If you’re only looking for a cheat sheet, here are the lowest prices on iPads for August 2022.

For additional details on the best iPad deals, take a look below. You can also keep checking this page for the latest discounts and price drops.

Please note that the prices below can change at any time. This article was last updated on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. EST.

Best Deals on 2021 Apple 8.3-inch iPad Mini

Some people might mistake the 2021 iPad Mini for a large phone, but it has more in common with a laptop than the average smartphone. With a smaller and thinner design, the newest iPad Mini has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip. Currently, Walmart has the best deals on the iPad Mini, and they recently rolled the price back to $409.



Buy: 2021 Apple iPad Mini (WiFi, 64GB) at Walmart $409.00

Best Deals on 2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air

The newest iPad Air is a quantum leap forward. It runs on the M1 chip with Neural Engine, has a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, and the 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone also has P3 wide color and an anti-reflective coating for the best image of any iPad Air yet.



Buy: 2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air $559.00 (orig. $599.00) 7% OFF

Best Deals on 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad

The 9th Generation iPad is the most popular Apple tablet ever, not just because it’s one of the most affordable models yet. Released in September 2021 , the new iPad 9 offers faster performance thanks to the A13 Bionic chip. You can now find this tablet for sale for under $300 at Amazon. The lowest price on the 64GB Apple 10.2 inch iPad right now is $299, which is an excellent price for a new Apple tablet. You can also purchase the 256GB model for $429 at Amazon and Walmart .

Buy: 2021 iPad 9 $299.00 (orig. $329.00) 9% OFF



Buy: 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi 64GB) at Walmart $309.00

Best Deals on 2020 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air

The previous generation of iPad Air tablets may have dropped in 2020, but there’s still a lot to love about this colorful tablet. The iPad Air 2020 uses Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, which offers the kind of power you’d typically expect from a laptop. And because it’s been around longer than its 2021 cousins, it’s easier to find on sale. If you are looking for iPad Air tablets, head to Walmart and pick one up for $469.



Buy: 2020 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB) at Walmart $469.00

Best Deals on 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro

SAVE 15%

If you’re looking for the best possible price on the new generation of Apple tablets, we recommend going with the 2021 iPad 9, which you can purchase for just $309. However, if you want the best tablet from Apple, you’ll want to go with the premium 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Released in late 2021, this iPad Pro is powerful enough to replace most laptops (if you buy a separate keyboard). The high-speed M1 chip powers the iPad Pro, and the base model comes with 128GB of storage. Right now, Amazon has the lowest price on the iPad Pro and, with even more storage (256GB), is selling it for $999.00.



Buy: 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB) at Amazon $999.00

Best Deals on 2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro

NEW PRICE DROP

Although the 11-inch iPad Pro has a smaller Liquid Retina display, it’s still large and fast enough for most users. So unless you miss that extra inch, we recommend saving yourself $250 and going with this model over the 12.9-inch iPad featured above. You can usually find this tablet priced at $799, but Walmart and Amazon recently lowered the price by $50.

Buy: 2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro $749.00 (orig. $799.00) 6% OFF



Buy: 2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro at Walmart $749.00 (orig. $799.00) 6% OFF