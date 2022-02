Wolves boss Bruno Lage will not allow himself to dream of Champions League football just yet – because he knows any manager is only a couple of bad results from being sacked.Lage takes his side to Arsenal on Thursday night within striking distance of the top four following a run of six wins from the past eight league games.Wolves could move just three points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, and still with a match in hand, if they can record another victory at the Emirates Stadium.Lage has transformed the team from the one which had appeared to stagnate somewhat last season...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 52 MINUTES AGO