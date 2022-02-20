Purdue Women's Basketball: Close call in Piscataway ends in Purdue win

Junior guard Abbey Ellis puts up a 3-point shot attempt. Ellis shot 1-for-11 from the field and 5-for-5 at the foul line. Sara White | Senior Photographer

One down, one to go.

Four hours before the men's team do the same in Mackey Arena, the Purdue women's basketball team faced the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Piscataway for their second meeting of the season and its first win at Jersey Mike's Arena since February 2017.

In a game where no team was able to grab a lead of more than 6 points until the game's final minutes, Purdue (16-11, 7-9) took a 70-59 victory following a scoring barrage from junior guard Abbey Ellis and the all-around presence of sophomore guard Madison Layden.

It seemed a stifling defensive adjustment or deflected pass would throw a wrench in both team's attempts to build up the consistency to create a scoring streak against the other. The Boilermakers were one steal away from tying their season high of 13, a record they set against Denver while also managing to score 101 points.

Purdue's defense managed to tighten up enough to keep Rutgers' leading scorers at bay, limiting all but one Scarlet Knight (9-18, 2-13) to single-digit scoring and a team average of 43% shooting from the field. Junior guard Awa Sidibe, a National Junior College Athletic Association transfer from Salt Lake Community College, managed to find open shots despite lockdown defense from junior guard Jeanae Terry, ending the night with 12 points on 75% shooting.

Three players scored in double-digits against the Knights: Ellis with 20, Layden with 15 and freshman guard-turned-center Ava Learn with 13. Learn continued to embrace her role as the team's new backup center, grabbing five rebounds while junior forward Rickie Woltman was on the bench.

Ellis' confidence continued into the matchup, fueling a third-quarter run that helped the Boilermakers keep their narrow lead heading into the fourth. Ellis dove for Rutgers passes seemingly whenever they came her way, intercepting a pass late in the second quarter on her way to a shooting foul just moments later.

“She’s full of energy,” head coach Katie Gearlds said in a late-January interview. “You knew it from day one when she came in.

"It was just 100 miles per hour all the time.”

Ellis ended the game with a team and game-high 20 points on just eight attempts, knocking down three of her eight 3-point attempts and five of her six free throws.

Purdue will face Northwestern in Welsh-Ryan Arena this Thursday at 8 p.m. The game can be streamed on BTN+.