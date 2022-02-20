ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue Women's Basketball: Close call in Piscataway ends in Purdue win

By ALEX SABRI Sports Editor
The Exponent
The Exponent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1awkc2_0eKEjFh100
Junior guard Abbey Ellis puts up a 3-point shot attempt. Ellis shot 1-for-11 from the field and 5-for-5 at the foul line.  Sara White | Senior Photographer

One down, one to go.

Four hours before the men's team do the same in Mackey Arena, the Purdue women's basketball team faced the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Piscataway for their second meeting of the season and its first win at Jersey Mike's Arena since February 2017.

In a game where no team was able to grab a lead of more than 6 points until the game's final minutes, Purdue (16-11, 7-9) took a 70-59 victory following a scoring barrage from junior guard Abbey Ellis and the all-around presence of sophomore guard Madison Layden.

It seemed a stifling defensive adjustment or deflected pass would throw a wrench in both team's attempts to build up the consistency to create a scoring streak against the other. The Boilermakers were one steal away from tying their season high of 13, a record they set against Denver while also managing to score 101 points.

Purdue's defense managed to tighten up enough to keep Rutgers' leading scorers at bay, limiting all but one Scarlet Knight (9-18, 2-13) to single-digit scoring and a team average of 43% shooting from the field. Junior guard Awa Sidibe, a National Junior College Athletic Association transfer from Salt Lake Community College, managed to find open shots despite lockdown defense from junior guard Jeanae Terry, ending the night with 12 points on 75% shooting.

Three players scored in double-digits against the Knights: Ellis with 20, Layden with 15 and freshman guard-turned-center Ava Learn with 13. Learn continued to embrace her role as the team's new backup center, grabbing five rebounds while junior forward Rickie Woltman was on the bench.

Ellis' confidence continued into the matchup, fueling a third-quarter run that helped the Boilermakers keep their narrow lead heading into the fourth. Ellis dove for Rutgers passes seemingly whenever they came her way, intercepting a pass late in the second quarter on her way to a shooting foul just moments later.

“She’s full of energy,” head coach Katie Gearlds said in a late-January interview. “You knew it from day one when she came in.

"It was just 100 miles per hour all the time.”

Ellis ended the game with a team and game-high 20 points on just eight attempts, knocking down three of her eight 3-point attempts and five of her six free throws.

Purdue will face Northwestern in Welsh-Ryan Arena this Thursday at 8 p.m. The game can be streamed on BTN+.

The Exponent

2/20/22 No. 5 Purdue 84, Rutgers 72

No. 5 Purdue (24-4, 13-4) regained a tie on the loss side for first place in the Big Ten with an 84-72 victory over Rutgers (16-10, 10-6) Sunday evening in Mackey Arena. Purdue went into halftime with a 9-point lead and held off a tough Rutgers press in the second half. With a pumping Mackey crowd, sophomore guard Jaden Ivey and sophomore center Zach Edey led the Boilers in the second half. Purdue is a half-game ahead of second place Wisconsin and Illinois, both at 12-4. Purdue has a nearly week-long break before it travels to Michigan State Saturday for a noon game. That game will air on ESPN.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Purdue Men’s Basketball: Boilers get revenge from earlier season heartbreak

Just hours after the women's basketball team pulled off a win in Piscataway, NJ, the Purdue men's team earned its first win against Rutgers since Jan. 15, 2019, 84-72 to take a half-game lead in the Big Ten regular season race. Jaden Ivey led the Boilermakers in scoring with 25 points while Zach Edey, Trevion Williams and Sasha Stefanovic had 15, 11 and 11 points respectively.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Exponent

Purdue Men's Basketball: Boilers named No. 2 seed in Bracket Preview Show

The AP No. 5 Purdue men's basketball team was named a pre-tournament No. 2 seed in the NCAA's Bracket Preview Show Saturday afternoon. The Preview Show is a top-16 team ranking produced by the Division I Men's Basketball Committee, which has been running since 2016. The show is not a set-in-stone determination of seeding, but an "if the season ended today" projection of the top of the field.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

MU soccer adds Wys to coaching staff

Missouri soccer added Kelsey Wys to its coaching staff ahead of the 2022 season. Wys was a four-year starting goalkeeper at Florida State from 2010-13 before she was selected in the 2014 NWSL Draft by the then-Western New York Flash, which has since become the North Carolina Courage. She then played for the Washington Spirit for four seasons from 2015-18, when she led the team to the NWSL Tournament championship match in 2016.
SOCCER
The Exponent

Kicker Collin Larsh leaving Wisconsin to chase NFL

The University of Wisconsin football program will have a new starting kicker this fall for the first time in three seasons. Senior Collin Larsh tweeted Monday he had signed with an agent and will pursue an NFL career. His announcement comes about three months after Larsh said he would return for a sixth season with the Badgers. The Monona Grove High School product and Marshall native went 34 of 47 on field goals during his UW career.
NFL
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

