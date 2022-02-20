ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identify Elkton cyclist killed in crash near Newark

By By Josh Shannon
 2 days ago

NEWARK, Del. – A cyclist from Cecil County was killed in a crash near Newark on Friday night, police said.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Salem Church Road, south of Adel Drive, according to Senior Cpl. Jason Hatchell, a spokesman for Delaware State Police.

The cyclist, Patrick Hulton, 30, of Elkton, was riding in the middle of the southbound lane when a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu approached from behind.

The driver of the Chevrolet attempted to pass Hulton on the left, but Hulton veered left at the same time, Hatchell said. The car hit the bicycle, throwing Hulton off the bike and into the road.

The driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a road sign and a tree.

Hulton was rushed to Christiana Hospital, where he died.

The 20-year-old driver of the Chevrolet was not hurt.

No charges have been filed, but Hatchell said, “this crash remains an active and ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact Sergeant Alexander of the Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling 302-365-8484. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

