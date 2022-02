While canned salmon might not receive the same amount of attention as the more ubiquitous canned tuna, it's an equally affordable, nutritious, and versatile ingredient that you might want to start stocking in your pantry if you're not already. Although, maybe you are — according to Anchorage Daily News, sales of canned Alaskan salmon soared by over 30% in 2020. Granted, that may have been because grocery store shelves were bare of many more popular items, but canned salmon is nothing to sniff at.

