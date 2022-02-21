ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

6 Juveniles Arrested After Assaulting Security Guard, Officers At Towson Town Center, Police Say

By Cristina Mendez
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LxA1F_0eKEdDQd00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County officers arrested six juveniles on Saturday after they allegedly assaulted a security guard and injured two officers at the Towson Town Center, authorities said on Sunday.

County police responded to several reports about groups of juveniles causing a ruckus at the shopping center on Saturday evening.

When officers arrived, they found a large group of juveniles inside of the mall, police said.

“As that group was being dispersed, two of our officers were pepper-sprayed, a security guard was assaulted,” Baltimore County Police Department spokesperson Joy Stewart said at a press conference on Sunday.

Officers arrested the six juveniles and pressed a variety of charges against them spanning from disorderly conduct to assault, Stewart said.

County police allege that four of the youth were connected to the pepper spray incident, a fifth juvenile is accused of assaulting a security guard, and a sixth exhibited disorderly conduct.

Multiple officers stayed at the shopping mall to ensure the crowds safely dispersed. The increased police presence created a bit of traffic congestion, according to police.

Stewart said investigators were looking into whether the security guard and officers were intentionally targeted given that “they were the ones that were pepper-sprayed.”

There is also the possibility that the juveniles intended to target someone else and sprayed the officers amid the hubbub, she said.

“We’re working closely with the mall management to see if there was something that may have been scheduled at the mall that would attract such a large group of juveniles,” Steward said.

Towson resident Louisa Dugan-Rothenstein said that violent acts seem to be more common as the population grows in Towson.

“It never felt threatening to be in Towson and so to have that is a little bit sad,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ceipx_0eKEdDQd00

County Executive Johnny Olszewski issued a statement Sunday morning, noting that he expected young people of Baltimore County “to behave appropriately.”  He said he is “working closely with the police department and Towson Town Center management to understand what happened there last night and to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

Lindsay Kahn, a spokesperson for Brookfield Properties, which leases retail space at Towson Town Center, told WJZ that it has zero tolerance for that type of behavior. She noted that Brookfield Properties implemented a parental-guidance requirement following disruptions from juveniles in 2016 in an effort to reduce those types of disruptions. Kahn declined to way whether additional security guards would be assigned to the shopping center.

CBS Baltimore

Witnesses Describe Chaos After Car Slams Into Perry Hall Salon, Injuring 4

PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — Breanna Reeves was walking back from her lunch break when a car jumped the curb just feet in front of her and slammed into Roula’s Salon and Spa. “(The car) slammed into the building, and everything, glass, everything just fell. It was mayhem,” said Reeves. Witness says it appears the driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes, sending it through the store to the back of the building. “It was a lot of screaming,” said Reeves. “A lot of confusion, there were a few people that were bleeding.” With four people injured, one in serious condition, bystanders sprang into action. Reeves said they helped the injured get out of the building, “If they were bleeding, we were trying to stop the bleeding.” A family member of the business owner said she was one of the patients and was hospitalized with a concussion. As of now, no charges have been filed against the driver. There is no word on the conditions of those struck in the incident. Breanna is left new appreciation for life, “If I would’ve tried to walk into work 30 seconds before I did, I would’ve been right in front of the car.”
PERRY HALL, MD
CBS Baltimore

20-Year-Old Charged In Feb. 12 Fatal Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a Feb. 12 fatal shooting near Forest Park, the Baltimore Police Department said Monday. On Feb. 12 just before 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Bonner Road, where they found 29-year-old Terrell Caldwell suffering from gunshot wounds in his back. Caldwell was taken to Sinai Hospital for treatment but died a short time later, police said. On Feb. 17, police arrested 20-year-old Richard Crowner in the 500 block of N. Carey Street in the Harlem Park neighborhood after a foot chase. Crowner has been charged first-degree murder and is being held at Central Booking without bail.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Safe Streets Hosts Peace Walk In Brooklyn After Murders Rock Neighborhood

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s a fight for peace in the Brooklyn neighborhood after two men were shot and killed in the Brooklyn Homes community off Glade Court on Monday. According to police, the victims were 43 and 35. “Help us help you, Brooklyn, help us help you,” yelled Safe Streets worker, Weezie, into a megaphone Wednesday evening at a peace walk sponsored by Safe Streets. In attendance was Ashley, a single mother who lives with her three young sons off Glade Court. “We have these little babies growing up in this world and y’all out here shooting… my babies could be out here playing,”...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Dies In Lakeforest Mall Stabbing

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — A man died after he was stabbed Monday afternoon at Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg, police said. Montgomery County Police and Gaithersburg Police officers responded at 11 a.m. to the mall at 701 Russel Avenue. There, they found the victim stabbed multiple times. The man, who remains unidentified, was transported to an area hospital, where police said he died. Police said there is no suspect in custody at this time. It is unclear where in the mall the assault happened.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Suspected Human Remains Found During Missing Person Probe

HENDERSON, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged in the death of a Delaware woman who went missing in 2020, police announced Tuesday. Last week, investigators investigating the disappearance of Jennifer Leyanna, 41, of Felton went to a home in Henderson, Maryland, where they found suspected human remains in the backyard, Delaware State Police said in a news release. On Tuesday, police said the remains have been positively identified as Leyanna. Leyanna was reported missing on Nov. 1, 2020, and the reporting person said she was last seen in the Hartly area and hadn’t been seen or heard from since Oct. 9, 2020, police said. After extensive follow-ups, interviews and countless tips, detectives were led to believe Leyanna was dead, and they established Leonard Church, 41, of Henderson, as a suspect in her death, police said. Church was taken into custody and held on unrelated charges last week, police said. On Monday, Church was extradited to Delaware and charged with first-degree murder. He’s being held on $2 million cash bond. (© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
HENDERSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Fallen Tree Traps Person Inside Crofton Home, Rescue Underway

CROFTON, Md. (WJZ) — One person is trapped inside a Crofton home after a tree fell into part of the building Tuesday night, Anne Arundel County Fire said. Units were dispatched at 9 a.m. to the home on the 1500 block of Farlow Avenue. Officials said there will be an “extended extrication” effort to rescue the person trapped. There is no word on the condition of the person trapped. This is a developing story and will be updated.    
CROFTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Up To 20 Displaced, Juvenile Hospitalized After Columbia Apartment Fire

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Over a dozen people were displaced and a juvenile was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after an apartment fire Monday night in Columbia, authorities said. Howard County Fire units responded to the 5400 block of Harpers Farm Road around 6:40 p.m., where they found fire showing from the building. The bulk of the fire was out shortly after 7 p.m. The fire department said 15 to 20 people have been displaced by the fire. The juvenile who was hospitalized was the only injury reported, their condition is unknown at this time. Harpers Farm Rd | Fire is out | 15-20 residents displaced | 1 juvenile transported to hospital for smoke inhalation pic.twitter.com/mX3fAq9Frg — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) February 22, 2022
COLUMBIA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Scott And Harrison Testify In Support Of Bill Requiring Notification Of Pretrial Release

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison on Wednesday testified in support of a bill requiring the correctional system to notify Baltimore Police if defendants are released pretrial. Under Senate Bill 586, the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services would have to notify the Baltimore Police Department if a defendant is released on bail, regardless of the charge. The bill initially applied to the entire state and covered defendants accused of certain violent charges. One of the bill’s sponsors, Sen. Cory McCray (D-District 45), proposed amendments to limit the scope to Baltimore City and shift the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

