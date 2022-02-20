unknowpersons

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Game Haus

Who is the Pokemon Unite New supporter?

A couple of weeks ago, Pokemon Unite developers released an image teasing the release of more playable pokemon. These playable pokemon move the meta of the game forward. Adding different picks that players can utilize to build different team compositions, the new releases very much characterize the game’s progress. With Tsareena, Dragonite, Trevenenant and Aegislash released, only Supporter and Attacker remain. This article will discuss who the Pokemon Unite New supporter will be.
NME

‘Capcom Fighting Collection’ bundles ten classic fighting games into one

Capcom Fighting Collection is on its way soon and will feature ten classic fighting games from the company’s extensive collection. Set for release digitally on June 24, Capcom Fighting Collection is for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and Xbox One. It offers ten fighting games from Capcom including some Darkstalkers games that were previously only available in Japan.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Fiancee Drama

The NFL world was captivated on social media this week by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews. Earlier this week, video of Patrick and Brittany at a Texas Tech basketball game went viral on social media. Patrick quickly took to Twitter to defend his future...
GAMINGbible

'Until Dawn' Is Being Remade For PlayStation 5, Says Insider

Who’s ready for more potential remakes circulating around the rumour mill? I sure hope you are, because that’s what you’re getting. Apparently, we could be seeing a new, revamped version of Supermassive Games’ hit horror title, Until Dawn, soon. This news comes from prominent leaker AccNgt,...
ComicBook

PS1 Exclusive RPG Re-Released for $15

A PlayStation exclusive RPG from yesteryear has been re-released, but not via the PS4 or the PS5. The PS1 was above all an RPG machine. The first PlayStation console saw the release of Final Fantasy VII, Suikoden, Chrono Trigger, and countless other classic RPGs. Of course, subsequent PlayStation machines have had their fair share of great role-playing games, but no PlayStation console is defined more by the RPGs it played than the PS1. Not every RPG on the PS1 populates the "Top 100 RPGs of All Time" list though. There was plenty of filler. One example of this filler was 1999's Shadow Madness, which was a PS1 exclusive when it was released and was a PS1 exclusive until yesterday when it came to PC, via Steam.
ComicBook

PS2 Shooter Stealth-Released on PS5

A new game has been stealth-released on the PS5 and it's one PlayStation fans may have played on the PS2. The PlayStation 2 is held by many as the best PlayStation console to date. A part of the sixth generation of consoles, the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time. This is partially because many households bought the console as a DVD player, but it didn't sell 155 million units on this alone. It also saw the birth of many of gaming's greatest series, such as Kingdom Hearts, God of War, Devil May Cry, Ratchet & Clank, and Jax and Daxter. Meanwhile, new games in series like Final Fantasy and Metal Gear Solid were exclusive to the console. In fact, the best-selling game on the console, GTA San Andreas, was exclusive to the PS2 when it was first released. Not everything that released during this era was legendary though. There were also games like Bloodrayne and Bloodrayne 2, which had their fans, but not to the same extent. That said, it's this pair of games that were stealth-released on the PS5 today.
NME

Supermassive Games trademarks new IP titled ‘The Quarry’

Supermassive Games, the developer behind the Dark Pictures Anthology games, has trademarked a new IP called The Quarry. As spotted by the_marmolade on Twitter and reported by IGN, Supermassive has signed for the trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, which has been filed under the categories common with console and PC releases.
Collider

Why 'The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass' is One of the Series' Best Games (No, Really!)

All you Legend of Zelda fans, take a second to ask yourself a question: What is the best game in the Legend of Zelda series? Maybe you said Breath of the Wild. That’s entirely fair! It goes in a refreshing new direction by being a fully open-world game. It has a fantastic story, and there’s more diversity in weapon types and armor. Or you might have advocated for Ocarina of Time, another great game that features great design, story, and combat and has managed to withstand the test of time. Perhaps you said Majora’s Mask, and that’s a great pick, as it's got a unique darkness that the rest of the series lacks and the "on a timer" aspect of it does an amazing job of accentuating the plot. Of course, those three are also some of the best-received Zelda titles. Everyone has their own personal favorite. However, there is one game you don’t usually hear mentioned when discussion turns to the best The Legend of Zelda has to offer: Phantom Hourglass.
ComicBook

Detective Pikachu 2 Confirmed to Still Be in Development

It looks as though Detective Pikachu 2, which is the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 Nintendo 3DS game, is still in development. All the way back in 2019, The Pokemon Company announced that it was working on a sequel to Detective Pikachu that it would be releasing on Nintendo Switch in the future. Since that time, news on the project has fallen completely silent, leading many fans to naturally wonder whether or not the game would ever see the light of day. Fortunately, based on a new job listing, it sounds like the title is still in the works.
yankodesign.com

LEGO Sonic The Hedgehog set comes with a highly detailed track and even the evil Dr. Eggman

Yet another collection born from the highly creative LEGO Ideas community, the Sonic The Hedgehog Green Hill Zone is a 1,125-piece set inspired by SEGA’s hit videogame (which also translated to the silver screen). Owing to Sonic’s flat, cartoonish, ‘sidescrolling endless runner’ game design, the LEGO set translates wonderfully into real life, with the overall diorama looking incredibly similar to the actual game! Named after the Green Hill Zone, the first and most iconic level in the Sonic The Hedgehog videogame, the LEGO kit comes completely detailed with a stretch of track that’s dotted with palm trees, coins, lever-activated spring jumps, and even a loop! There are even obstacles to jump over/through, including 7 rings, and 5 TVs with interchangeable sticker-based screens! Characters in the set include Crabmeat, Motobug, Dr. Eggman (with his spaceship), and obviously, our favorite sapphire-tinted speedster, Sonic!
dbltap.com

Xbox Games Pass February 2022 Mid Update

Xbox Game Pass has some exciting new games coming soon. Microsoft has announced some new games and perks for mid-February. Here's a mid-February update on the games coming to Xbox Game Pass. Xbox Games Pass February 2022 Mid Update. 1. Mass Effect Legendary Edition - Now. Mass Effect Legendary Edition...
PC Gamer

Megami Tensei spinoff Soul Hackers 2 is coming to Steam at release

The ever-popular Shin Megami Tensei series of games has a new spinoff coming, Soul Hackers 2. The JRPG will hit Steam and a bunch of consoles on August 26, 2022. It'll follow the story of a war between two factions of devil summoners, the Yagaratsu and the Phantom Society, and two supernatural beings that enter the human world to intervene in that war to avert an apocalypse.
ComicBook

Final Fantasy 14 Developers Share 10-Year Roadmap

Final Fantasy XIV has been around for quite some time, but Square Enix has ambitious plans to support the game for at least another decade. During a recent livestream, producer/director Naoki Yoshida laid out many of the publisher's plans for the next 10 years of the game, as well as his desire to stay involved with Final Fantasy XIV as long as humanly possible. Square Enix discussed a number of improvements fans can look forward to, and one of the most notable will be its first graphical update, coming in version 7.0.
Creative Bloq

Hilarious Halo Easter Egg discovered after 21 years

If you're a gamer, the likelihood is you've heard about Halo, right? The sci-fi shooter game has been on the scene since 2001 when Halo: Combat Evolved was released. Since then, there have been 12 more Halo titles released, but we bet you never noticed this Easter egg in the original.
ClutchPoints

Street Fighter 6 Announced

After a week long countdown by Capcom, Street Fighter 6 is now officially confirmed and announced. The teaser for the newest addition to Capcom’s decades-old fighting game series was short, but was enough to induce hype in fans of the series. Featuring Luke and a bearded Ryu, the 40-second video will give you goosebumps. View it here:
ComicBook

Elden Ring Launch Trailer Revealed

It has been a very long time coming, but Bandai Namco Entertainment and FromSoftware are finally about to let loose Elden Ring upon the world in only a few short days. The latest action game from the beloved Japanese studio was first revealed all the way back in 2019 and ended up lying dormant for a few years before re-emerging last year. Now, with the release of Elden Ring almost upon us, the game's new launch trailer has now arrived to give us one last taste of what to expect.
ComicBook

Bethesda Is Shutting Down Its PC Launcher

Bethesda is plans to retire its PC launcher in the coming months, the company announced this week. For those who have libraries of games within the Bethesda Launcher, you'll soon have the opportunity to migrate your purchases and existing funds over to Steam so that you can continue to play your games there. That's planned for early April, Bethesda said, with the Bethesda Launcher as a whole shutting down in May at which point your games there will become unplayable.
Digital Trends

Grab these Nintendo 3DS games before the eShop closes

While the Nintendo 3DS had a rocky launch, the handheld system recovered gracefully and ended up having one of the best game lineups of any Nintendo system. Many of these 3DS games, like Super Mario 3D Land and Fire Emblem Awakening, were very popular and well known. Still, the 3DS had a lot of fantastic games that not as many people know about.
GAMINGbible

'GTA 1991' Is A Promising Single-Player 'San Andreas' Prequel

Rockstar Games might finally have announced Grand Theft Auto VI, but that doesn't mean we're any closer to getting our hands on it. While we now have confirmation that the sequel to GTA V is in active development, we still have no idea how far off the game is or what state its in. Thankfully, we always have modders to keep us tided over with new, single-player content.
