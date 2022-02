Thirty-nine years after joining Metallica, guitarist Kirk Hammett will put out his first solo release, Portals, on April 23. The all-instrumental, four-song EP will be available digitally and on CD and “ocean blue” vinyl for Record Store Day. “This music was created with what I describe as an ‘audio-cinematic’ approach,” Hammett said in a statement. “They’re soundtracks to the movies in your mind.” Hammett produced the EP himself, recording in Los Angeles, Paris, and Oahu. Hammett drew inspiration for the songs from horror movies, classical music, and the work of Ennio Morricone, whose “The Ecstasy of Gold” has long heralded the beginnings...

ROCK MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO