Syracuse area schools are struggling as nurses contend with changing COVID-19 guidelines and staff shortages. “We’re constantly re-educating people on the new guidelines,” said Sydney Sargent, a nurse at Lincoln Middle School in the Syracuse City School District, according to CNY Central. “How they have to proceed if someone is positive, or if they’ve been exposed to a positive case. It’s constant education for our parents, students, and staff here who need that level of understanding as well.”

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO