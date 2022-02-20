ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

A Transmog System May Be Coming to Cyberpunk 2077

By Austin Fern
cogconnected.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCyberpunk 2077 may get a much-wanted transmog system. The ability to change the look of an item is something every loot-based Game should have. I want to make my character look great while having the best stats. Cyberpunk 2077’s big 1.5 patch brought a lot to the table. From...

cogconnected.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Top 5 Apex Legends Characters for Control

The newest game mode for Apex Legends, Control, brings two teams of nine players together to battle over regions of a map in an effort of complete domination. Once one team has successfully secured three areas of the map, they win the game. Control has been noted by many players...
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rumor: Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to Game Pass along with new-gen patch

Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – at least that’s what we’re being led to believe by several screenshots from Xbox users. Cyberpunk 2077 launched in late 2020 to a very mixed response and was harshly criticized at the time for bug and performance issues. Now, more than a year later, it seems like the developer and publisher CD Projekt RED has a big announcement for fans, as today a stream announcing the future of Cyberpunk 2077 will premier on CDPR’s Twitch.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Cyberpunk 2077 May#Enabletransmog#Projekt Red
laptopmag.com

It may finally be the right time to play Cyberpunk 2077 — next-gen version likely launching today

Today may be a good day to re-install Cyberpunk 2077, as CD Projekt Red's recently announced livestream indicates we’re about to get the highly anticipated next-gen upgrade. I felt that same pain as many did on launch day. I tucked into that glitchy mess with super low frame rates, strange textures, and basically the whole world pop-in, which broke the immersion — something a game like this relies on.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Vanguard Reveals First Look at New Season 2 Zombies Map

Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 2 is set to drop next week, and Activision has been slowly building hype over the last few days. Earlier this week, the publisher released a roadmap for the new season, teasing some of the big things fans should expect to see, including a new Zombies hub map called Terra Maledicta. The map is set "in Egypt's Eastern Desert and abroad," and will feature gateways to new arenas, including the Dark Aether. Today, developer Treyarch dropped a brief teaser for the map, in which Special Forces Operatives step into the foreboding and fire-covered Dark Aether arena.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Call of Duty: Warzone is nerfing cheaters' guns so they can't kill anybody

Call of Duty: Warzone's anti-cheat efforts are most often seen in the form of banwaves, when developers clean house—briefly, at least—by dropping the hammer on thousands of cheaters at a time. But that system is dependent on data: You can't roll out a banwave until you know who to ban, right? The latest Ricochet anti-cheat update reveals how developers go about getting that information without letting cheaters benefit in the process.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cyberpunk 2077
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
The US Sun

Cyberpunk 2077 console update comes with exciting PS5 features

CYBERPUNK 2077 is now available on the PS5 following some next-gen updates, according to new reports. The popular video game, developed by CD Projekt Red, is now optimized for all major gaming systems including the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S after it underwent several internal updates. The next-gen console improvements...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

New Apex Game Mode Could be in the Works, According to Leaks

Recent Apex Legends leaks have suggested that a new Free For All game mode could be in the works. Whenever a new game mode is added to Apex Legends, they're often met with applause from the dedicated community. Though many know that it's a shame new game modes are often few and far between, not to mention having limited residency. The likes of Control more recently has proven to be popular amongst fans, with many disappointed to see it go next month.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Where to destroy mailboxes in Tilted Towers in Fortnite

A new week in Fortnite Chapter 3, a new batch of challenges to help you earn bonus XP. This week, Epic wants you to destroy five mailboxes at Sleepy Sound or Tilted Towers. As one might expect of mailbox vandalism, it's an easy task to complete once you know where to look. I scoured through all of Tilted Towers to find each and every mailbox so you can knock out this challenge in mere moments.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Respawn Announces Apex Legends Mobile Coming Next Week

Respawn Entertainment announced that Apex Legends Mobile is coming next week in a limited regional launch. The teased project has been on the docket for almost two years, but things like a pandemic slowed down the process. As the world continues to trend toward mobile gaming, it's no surprise Respawn...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

BioWare Shares Official Update on Mass Effect 4 and Dragon Age 4

BioWare has shared official updates on Dragon Age 4 and Mass Effect 4 (sometimes referred to as Mass Effect 5). Unfortunately, the updates aren't very consequential for fans of either series, but especially Mass Effect fans. The update comes from BioWare boss Gary McKay, who reveals that Dragon Age 4 is in the heart of production after years and years of struggling in pre-production. According to McKay, the development of the game is going well, and fans should start hearing more about the game in the not-so-distant feature. However, in addition to dishing out this news, McKay also reveals that Christian Dailey, an executive producer at BioWare who was working on the game, has left.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

You can now make cross-platform parties in Fall Guys

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has significantly expanded its crossplay functionality between PlayStation and PC, developer Mediatonic (which is owned by Epic Games) announced on Tuesday. As part of the game’s season 6 mid-season update, you can now make cross-platform parties in “any of our applicable playlists in Fall Guys—from Squads, to Duos, to Main Show and beyond,” Mediatonic said in a blog post.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

There will reportedly be no mainline ‘Call Of Duty’ game in 2023

The Call Of Duty series will not receive a new mainline title in 2023, the first time in nearly two decades. Activision is reportedly pushing back the upcoming 2023 entry in the series after the most recent installment, 2021’s Call Of Duty: Vanguard from Sledgehammer Games, failed to live up to the company’s expectations. The 2023 entry is allegedly being developed by Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War maker Treyarch.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

A Limited Number of Free Skins Are Available in 'Fortnite'

One of the reasons the game Fortnite is so popular is the sheer number of customization options available to players. Since it was released in 2017, there have been countless skins added for players to adorn their character with, and plenty of crossover events have given them the opportunity to dress as their favorite franchise character, as well.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

Blizzard's Diablo Immortal beta has apparently been quite the learning experience

Last October, Blizzard launched Diablo Immortal on Android as a closed beta for testing purposes. Despite the fact the game was initially announced in 2018 to a jeering audience, the game is still somehow a work in progress, though this long development time may just pan out for eager ARPG gamers, as it does appear player feedback is setting the tone now that Diablo Immortal's closed beta is over. Or at least this is what the most recent Diablo Immortal blog post alludes to, which specifically shares what was learned during the closed beta and what changes will be implemented before launch. So let's dig in and see what's up.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Lost Ark’ developer says server transfers are “not a viable option” just yet

Amazon Game Studios has said that server transfers in Lost Ark are “not a viable option at this point,” following many requests for the feature since launch. Yesterday (February 20), Amazon Game Studios posted an update that addressed many of the community’s biggest issues with Lost Ark, and said it is working with developer Smilegate to get them fixed.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

World of Warcraft's last major Shadowlands patch is out today

Today marks the last major update for World of Warcraft's latest expansion, Shadowlands. Patch 9.2 is called Eternity's End and adds a whole bunch of stuff that I don't quite understand as an outsider, and other stuff that I do. The biggest add is definitely 9.2's brand new zone, Zereth Mortis, which is home to a new faction called The Enlightened.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy