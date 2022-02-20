ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Supermassive May Be Working on Something Different

By Austin Fern
cogconnected.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupermassive Games May Be Branching Out of the Dark Picture Anthology. Supermassive Games may be working on a new game, the Quarry, outside of The Dark Pictures Anthology. Supermassive is a talented studio, and it would be great if they can work on something outside of their horror series. Knowing the...

cogconnected.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

10 Anime Like Teasing Master Takagi-san You Should Start Watching

We've compiled a list of anime similar to Teasing Master Takagi-san that you might also enjoy!. Teasing Master Takagi-san Season 3 is one of the stars of the Winter 2022 anime season. With Takagi's teasing becoming increasingly sweet as she and Nishikata grow closer, it could be assumed that they will end up together in what seems to be the show's final season. Should this happen, the fun, light-hearted slice of life anime is definitely going to leave a gap; so what can you watch next? In no particular order, we've compiled a list of anime similar to Teasing Master Takagi-san that you might also enjoy:
COMICS
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
Vogue

What To Read, Watch & Listen To Ahead Of The Biggest TV Series Of The Year

Bel-Air A politically charged (and much darker) reimagining of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air hits Peacock and Sky on 14 February, retracing Will’s journey from West Philadelphia to Los Angeles in present-day America. For some comic relief before tackling the drama, revisit the original ’90s sitcom – paying special attention to Ashley and Hilary Banks’s vastly underrated wardrobes.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermassive Games#Telltale Games#Playing Games#Video Game#Quarry
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Is ‘Moonfall’ an Actual Movie, or a Prank That’s Being Played on Audiences?

In space, no one can hear you scream. In cavernous, half-empty IMAX theaters, however, you can definitely hear other people laughing at the unintentional comedy of a truly bad movie set in space, which is as close as we can get to saying that you may want to see Moonfall with an audience, should you feel compelled to see this at all. Covid has robbed filmgoers of so many different pleasures, including the opportunity to collectively gaze in wonder when a truly awful, incoherent mess presents itself for our pleasure, and in such oversized portions. Recommending that someone actually subject...
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
GAMINGbible

'Until Dawn' Is Being Remade For PlayStation 5, Says Insider

Who’s ready for more potential remakes circulating around the rumour mill? I sure hope you are, because that’s what you’re getting. Apparently, we could be seeing a new, revamped version of Supermassive Games’ hit horror title, Until Dawn, soon. This news comes from prominent leaker AccNgt,...
VIDEO GAMES
Cinema Blend

The Nostalgic ‘90s Anime Series Turning Red Was Influenced By

Pixar’s latest film, Turning Red, is set to premiere on Disney+ next month. Before we venture off to Toronto to follow one teen's journey into becoming a giant red panda, CinemaBlend spoke to the filmmakers about the making of the film, and for the ‘90s kids specifically, there’s a lot to get excited about.
COMICS
ComicBook

Bakemonogatari Makes Anime Comeback with Gorgeous New Trailer

Do you remember the last time Monogatari hit up television? It has been years since the franchise put out any new anime surprise, but fans haven't dropped the hit IP. In fact, the franchise is still growing thanks to its manga, and now Bakemonogatari has gotten an anime teaser to honor its next big release.
COMICS
GamesRadar+

Pokemon reveals for Go, Sword and Shield, Unite and more coming this week

Pokemon Day will be preceded by a number of reveals for various games, but Pokemon Legends Arceus won't be among then. Earlier today on February 21, The Pokemon Company teased coming announcements for the games depicted below, on the associated days. Starting today and climaxing later this week on February 27, we'll see new information on the futures of Pokemon Go, Pokemon Unite, Pokemon Sword and Shield, Pokemon Masters EX, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

Another Life is not getting another life. The Netflix science fiction series was canceled after two seasons, star Katee Sackhoff confirmed Monday. The show was created by Aaron Martin and centered on a group of astronauts and scientists trying to communicate with an alien life form. "I'd like to thank...
TV SERIES
NME

Supermassive Games trademarks new IP titled ‘The Quarry’

Supermassive Games, the developer behind the Dark Pictures Anthology games, has trademarked a new IP called The Quarry. As spotted by the_marmolade on Twitter and reported by IGN, Supermassive has signed for the trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, which has been filed under the categories common with console and PC releases.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

Why 'The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass' is One of the Series' Best Games (No, Really!)

All you Legend of Zelda fans, take a second to ask yourself a question: What is the best game in the Legend of Zelda series? Maybe you said Breath of the Wild. That’s entirely fair! It goes in a refreshing new direction by being a fully open-world game. It has a fantastic story, and there’s more diversity in weapon types and armor. Or you might have advocated for Ocarina of Time, another great game that features great design, story, and combat and has managed to withstand the test of time. Perhaps you said Majora’s Mask, and that’s a great pick, as it's got a unique darkness that the rest of the series lacks and the "on a timer" aspect of it does an amazing job of accentuating the plot. Of course, those three are also some of the best-received Zelda titles. Everyone has their own personal favorite. However, there is one game you don’t usually hear mentioned when discussion turns to the best The Legend of Zelda has to offer: Phantom Hourglass.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

How to catch Uxie in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Catching legendaries in the post-game of Pokemon Legends Arceus stands as one of the most engaging activities for completionists. There’s something about domesticating and taming deities of their realm that provides a great sense of accomplishment. Whether it’s a time deity, magical fairies, or even the god of death, these Legendary pokemon are really something. To help players out, this guide will go over how to catch Uxie in Pokemon Legends Arceus.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring launch trailer teases some boss battles with a massive dragon and a classic beefy sword guy

The Elden Ring launch trailer is here, and it's got some stunning environments and enemies. Just below, you can check out the launch trailer for yourself, which debuted earlier today. Elden Ring's ambiguous story is set up in the launch trailer, where the player character becoming a Lord, a God, or just Forsaken is teased by the usual narration we've come to expect in FromSoftware trailers.
VIDEO GAMES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Courtney Hope Sends a Heartfelt Shoutout to ‘the Best Thing That’s Ever Happened to Me’ — Plus, Those Pictures… Aw, Gee!

“God granted me the greatest gift of life… Here’s to more memories.”. The Young and the Restless actress Courtney Hope (Sally) sent out an especially sweet tribute this past week to her “baby girl” on her 13th birthday. “This little mama is hands down the best thing that’s ever happened to me, without a doubt,” Hope shared, along with a super cute video of her “teacher, best friend, little girl, sidekick, and place of comfort.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy