Cliff Godwin reacts to ECU surprisingly being swept at home

SECOND INNING - FSU 0, JU 0. - JU got a two-out single in the bottom of the first. - FSU goes three up, three down via strikeouts. On the mound, FSU will start right-handed pitcher Carson Montgomery. It will mark his first appearance this season. It will be the ninth career start for the sophomore after he made 11 appearances with eight starts during his freshman season. He was 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA last season. The sophomore from Windermere, Florida, was rated the No. 41 D1Baseball Starting Pitcher during the preseason and is No. 15 on D1’s 2023 Draft Prospects list.

