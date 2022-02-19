ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Flipping the Bird Podcast (Ep. 11)

By About the Contributors
paisano-online.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyder Martin and Luke Lawhorn are back to talk about this past...

paisano-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Fiancee Drama

The NFL world was captivated on social media this week by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews. Earlier this week, video of Patrick and Brittany at a Texas Tech basketball game went viral on social media. Patrick quickly took to Twitter to defend his future...
NFL
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Exploring Blockbuster Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly been doing “a lot” of work for a potential blockbuster offseason quarterback trade. With Tom Brady retired, Bruce Arians’ team is in need of a new starting quarterback. Tampa Bay’s roster remains Super Bowl ready, so the Buccaneers seem unlikely to...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Safety Announces His Retirement At 30

A veteran NFL defensive back has announced his decision to retire from the game at 30 years of age. Ricardo Allen, a veteran safety in the National Football League, has decided to retire from the game following the 2021 season. The former Purdue Boilermakers star played in the NFL from...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#American Football#The Bird Podcast#Utsa
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Steph Curry’s Wife, Ayesha, Reacts To Insane Performance

Steph Curry treated NBA fans to one of the best All-Star Game performances of all-time on Sunday night. The Golden State Warriors point guard won All-Star Game MVP for his ridiculous performance, which included 50 total points and 16 (!) made 3-pointers. Curry had a stretch in the third quarter...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Appearance Tonight

Despite being spotted at the Daytona 500 on Sunday evening, the legendary NBA star was able to make it to Cleveland, Ohio in time for the league’s 75th anniversary team special at the All-Star Game. It looked like Jordan wasn’t going to make it, as he wasn’t seen in...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thesource.com

Our Favorite Celebs Sit Court Side at The 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend

The Show was definitely on and off the court, as celebrities showed up and showed out at this year’s 2022 NBA All-Star weekend. From the kick-off on Friday with a celebrity game that will feature actors, singers, and athletes from other sports like Tiffany Haddish to Jack Harlow and Quavo to the Fashion show and a who’s who sitting courtside. We loved star gazing this weekend at all of the personalities that popped up on our Instagram and Twitter feeds. Take a look below at some of our favorites and check out our IG for more star-studded moments.
NBA
CowboyMaven

Dallas Cowboys Trade RB Ezekiel Elliott? $17 Million Question

FRISCO - Can the Dallas Cowboys move on from running back Ezekiel Elliott? Cut him? Trade him? Something?. Amid the mountains of misinformation surrounding the two-time NFL rushing champ’s situation, let’s cut through the speculation for the top 10 takes on Zeke …. 1 Why Doesn’t Dallas Just...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Steph Curry’s Sister Has 4-Word Reaction To His Game

LeBron James may have hit the game-winning shot, but it was Stephen Curry who stole the show during Sunday’s All-Star Game in Cleveland. The Golden State Warriors superstar drained 16 three-pointers and scored 50 to win ASG MVP. It was a memorable night and a sensational performance from No. 30.
NBA
The Spun

A Potential Landing Spot Emerges For Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo looks set to be the quarterback that everyone will have their eyes on during the offseason. Garoppolo is probably going to be traded as the San Francisco 49ers look poised to hand the keys over to Trey Lance. Lance was drafted third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and is seen as the team’s franchise quarterback.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard issues statement being suspended by Michigan

Michigan coach Juwan Howard apologized Monday for his actions following his team’s loss to Wisconsin on Sunday. In a statement released Monday evening, Howard said he was “truly sorry” for how he had behaved in a scuffle during the postgame handshakes. He also apologized to Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, as well as to his players and Michigan fans. Howard added that he had to set a better example for his athletes, that there were no excuses, and that “this mistake will never happen again.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Tom Izzo Has Blunt Message For Officials After Latest Loss

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is over Big Ten officials after the Spartans fourth loss in five games. Izzo’s squad fell to Illinois 79-74 on Saturday. And the coach could be seen talking to the referees throughout the game, before calling them out after it. Saying via IlliniInquirer.com‘s Jeremy Werner, he’s “sick of the officiating.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
The Spun

Antonio Brown Shares X-Ray Photo: NFL World Reacts

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to take shots at his old franchise. Brown shared a photo of an apparent X-ray on Monday afternoon. The ex-Bucccaneers wide receiver claims the team forced him to play hurt. The ex-NFL wide receiver also took some shots at Tom Brady,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy