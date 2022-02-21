ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Expect More Mild Temps in Coming Days; 60s Possible Wednesday

By David Bagley
nbcboston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh pressure provided us with a decent day Sunday with seasonably cold temperatures and a good amount of sunshine. That same high pressure system will shift east off the eastern seaboard and turn our winds more out of the southwest tonight and provide the area with milder temperatures in the days...

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Warmer Temps Start Wednesday, Strong Wind on the Way

The warmup starts today! Temperatures crawl at first this morning, then get some traction in the afternoon. Truth be told, the warmup will stretch into the night - and then level off late - as the south winds continue to pump in the milder air. We’ll be pushing the limits...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
ABC10

Record-high temps possible this week in Northern California

CALIFORNIA, USA — There's a pretty good chance of recording-breaking temperatures this week as afternoon highs soar into the 70s and 80s. The average first day of 70°+ is Feb. 25 in Downtown Sacramento. The earliest 70° day ever recorded in history for Downtown Sacramento is Jan. 6 set in 1911.
SACRAMENTO, CA
WKRG

Clouds building with mild temps overnight, Scattered showers throughout this week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday evening, Gulf Coast! What a way to cap off the weekend. Temperatures were very seasonable into the mid-60’s with mostly clear skies. Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the low-50’s with clouds starting to move into the region. We will have a 30 percent chance for showers mainly in our northern counties heading into tomorrow with temperatures jumping up into the low-70’s.
MOBILE, AL
KCBD

One more mild day, change on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mild weather continues today. There is, however, a strong cold front on the way. In addition to colder air, it may bring a bit of snow to the KCBD viewing area. Clouds this morning will give way to sunshine by midday. Winds will be a bit...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Coast#Spring Fever
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Mild Temps Will Continue This Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — High pressure has settled overhead of our region this morning, leading to mostly clear skies and calm conditions. The high will remain in control over our region through this afternoon and then start shifting offshore late this evening and into Wednesday. Skies should remain mostly clear today with slightly below normal temperatures in the lower 40s. Tomorrow, high pressure will settle offshore, leading to increased wind out of the South to Southeast. A warmer and more moist air will continue to affect our region tomorrow. Increasing moisture will lead to skies becoming partly to mostly clouds. Afternoon temperatures will be much warmer than the previous few days with temps in the low to mid 50s. Dry conditions are expected through tomorrow evening with some gusty winds possible over higher elevations.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WISH-TV

Mild day!

Another cold start to the morning with temperatures in the teens with feel like temperatures in the lower teens. Should be one of the better days we see this week with highs in the mid 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows tonight will fall to the upper 30s. Wednesday will be the warmest day we see this week but also the windiest with wind gusts upwards of 20-30mph. That will boost temperatures to the mid 50s through the afternoon with increasing clouds. We could see a few showers arrive late in the evening.
INDIANA STATE
WGAL

Mild & Breezy Next Few Days; Colder, Light Snow Possible Sunday

Another mild day is on tap with highs near 50 degrees. The daily high temperature will be around lunchtime as a cold front crosses the Susquehanna Valley. Winds become breezy this afternoon, could gust from the west up to 25 miles per hour. Skies stay partly sunny and periods of sprinkles or flurries are possible through the day as the front crosses the region. Skies begin to clear after sunset as temperatures fall to the upper 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 58

One more chilly day before temps go on a warming trend

After a relatively warmer week with highs in the 40s 4 days this week, it's been a rather chilly day with temps only in the single digits to teens. It'll be another chilly night tonight with lows dropping into the single digits, but the wind won't be as breezy as last night so wind chills only drop into the single digits below zero by Sunday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
WISH-TV

Bundle up for possible single-digit temps overnight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another Alberta clipper weather system moved through Indiana on Sunday. Most areas saw a dusting to a quarter inch of light snow. The light snow will be ending by this evening. Watch out for slick spots as temperatures drop this evening and overnight. Tonight: Partial clearing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ABC6.com

Mild Temps Through Saturday, Big Temp Drop Comes Sunday

Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy. Upper 20s and low 30s. Thursday, morning clouds, afternoon sun. Mid to upper 40s. Thursday night, mostly clear. Around 30°. Friday, mostly sunny. Mid-40s. Friday night, cloudy. Upper 30s. Saturday, a mix of sun and clouds and very mild. Low to mid 50s. Saturday...
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

Expect a dry and mild Tuesday – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, February 15:. We will have variable clouds and mild conditions today. Here’s a look at the next 12 hours:. Temperatures will be about average for this time of year. Highs for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be in the low 40s.
SPOKANE, WA
ABC Action News

Forecast: Mild and Sunny Day

Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s with a light north breeze. Milder on Friday with temps in the mid-70s.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy