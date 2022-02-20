ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Ski Jumping men's normal hill individual - Featuring Kobayashi Ryoyu - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics review and highlights

olympics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKobayashi Ryoyu called his two jumps "perfect". He registered 275 points, landing jumps of 145.4m and 129.6m. His gold...

olympics.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

The Top 6 Fashion Moments at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics has come to an end, with the next Games scheduled to take place in 2026 in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. As athletes gear up for the Paralympics, we’re looking back on some of the best fashion moments spotted in the Chinese capital over the past few weeks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
MarketWatch

Controversies overshadow highlights as Beijing Winter Olympics close

BEIJING — A pile of figure-skating rubble created by Russian misbehavior. A new Chinese champion — from California. An ace American skier who faltered and went home empty-handed. The end of the Olympic line for the world’s most renowned snowboarder. All inside an anti-COVID “closed loop” enforced by China’s authoritarian government.
SPORTS
The Independent

Team GB fall short of Winter Olympic medal target despite curling continuing gold streak

Curling saved an otherwise disappointing Winter Olympics for Great Britain as Eve Muirhead and Bruce Mouat led their rinks to gold and silver medals respectively.Those were the only British medals in Beijing, a step back from five-medal hauls at each of the last two winter Games and short of UK Sport’s target of between three and seven.Here the PA news agency looks at some of the key data behind Great Britain’s performances in Beijing.UK Sport’s world class programme, aimed at supporting athletes with podium potential, allocated £5.25million to curling which was rewarded handsomely.Mouat and Jennifer Dodds were edged out in...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefan Kraft
Person
Dawid Kubacki
Person
Karl Geiger
The Independent

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski Jumping#2022 Winter Olympics#Japanese
9News

10 Colorado athletes will represent U.S. at Paralympics in Beijing

DENVER — Ten Colorado athletes were named Monday to the 2022 U.S. Paralympic Team that will compete next month at the Winter Games in Beijing. In fact, Colorado has more athletes than any other state on the U.S. team for the Paralympics, which take place Friday, March 4 through Sunday, March 13. In total, 67 U.S. athletes, including two guides for visually impaired athletes, will compete at the Games.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy