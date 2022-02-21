ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Jamal Edwards: Tributes flood in for music entrepreneur

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Charles and rappers Dave and AJ Tracey are among the many voices paying tribute to entrepreneur and YouTube star Jamal Edwards. Edwards, who has died at the age of 31, is the son of singer and presenter Brenda Edwards, who said she was "completely devastated". The Prince of...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 36

Karateman
3d ago

So many healthy young peoples died unexpectedly, the most heart problem cases among soccer players in Europe which is first time in the history. I’m convinced something to do with those poisons… oh I meant vaccines.

Reply(6)
17
Josh
3d ago

Sad. I skimmed the article for cause of death. I’m going to assume is what vaccine related.

Reply(1)
5
