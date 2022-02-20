ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Amazfit T-Rex pro constanstly restarting

xda-developers
 2 days ago

Hello guys i have been wondering around google and other sites to find a solution but nothing seems to work. So i got a new T-rex pro 2 days ago, and its a pretty good watch, but since...

forum.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

The best Apple Watches to buy in 2022 and which one to avoid

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The Apple Watch is the most popular smartwatch in the world, and it is definitively the best choice for iPhone owners. There are three Apple Watch models that Apple offers with different price tags and features, including the...
ELECTRONICS
Business Insider

How to restart, force restart, or reset any iPhone model

To restart your iPhone, press and hold down the Power and Volume buttons until a slider appears on-screen. If restarting doesn't work, you can trigger a "force restart" by pressing Volume Up, Volume Down, and then Power. As a last resort, you can fix almost any glitch by resetting your...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Spotify Car Thing accessory now widely available in the US for $89.99

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Spotify has officially launched the Car Thing, an $90 accessory meant to make using the music streaming service easier and more seamless while driving.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zepp#Iphone 7 Plus
CNET

Apple Deal: Save Hundreds on Refurbished iPhones and Apple Watches Today Only at Woot

From phones to earbuds to smart watches, Apple devices consistently score top marks in our reviews, frequently making the top spot in our best device lists. Sleek and simple with consistently impressive performance, Apple devices really only have one major drawback: They're pricey. Apple almost never drops its prices, which can make finding its products at a bargain a challenge. If you don't mind a pre-owned device, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Today only at Woot, you can pick up grade-A refurbished Apple Watches and iPhones and save hundreds compared to what it would cost you from Apple directly.
ELECTRONICS
Distractify

Woman Shows How Her Poshmark Order Came Shipped in a Clear Ziploc Bag in Viral TikTok

Human beings have an infinite capacity for adaptability and resourcefulness. Prisoners in confined spaces use plastic bags filled with water in order to get super jacked/ripped. Charlie Chaplin was able to make a hilarious scene without words in pretty much any situation to find the comedy in it. MTV took a bunch of mumbling Southern California teens and convinced viewers at home they were documenting a reality TV show and not a poorly scripted drama that's about as entertaining as a root canal.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Major Markdown! This Chic Set of 3 Handbags Is on Sale for $36

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. To Us, handbags are much more than a portable storage unit. They’re an essential accessory that can instantly elevate an ensemble! From clutches to crossbodies, we have a slight preoccupation with purses. But the designer bags of our dreams are way out of our budget. We prefer to pull a Samantha Jones from Sex and the City and obtain an affordable alternative (remember when she purchased her fake Fendi?).
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
Digital Trends

Don’t miss this AirPods deals flash sale at Amazon — from $99

If you’re in the market for headphone deals, you probably have Apple’s AirPods under consideration. The audio accessories have been very popular, as they promise amazing audio quality, helpful features, and stylish designs. They usually don’t come cheap, but fortunately, retailers like Amazon are offering discounts for the different models of the AirPods.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Renewed iPhone 12 deals start at $450 today if you hurry

Anyone who has ever tried a phone from Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup will tell you the same thing. The iPhone 12 series is awesome, but expensive. That’s why picking up a renewed iPhone 12 from Amazon is a terrific option for savvy shoppers. The updated iPhone 12 design...
CELL PHONES
People

Every Edition of Apple AirPods Is on Sale Ahead of Presidents Day Weekend

Amazon released tons of early deals ahead of Presidents Day weekend, including several sales on Apple AirPods. While many Presidents Day sales won't begin until the weekend, Amazon launched early savings across all of its departments. Tons of electronics are already marked down, including all four editions of Apple AirPods. And many come with impressive discounts, putting them at some of their best prices to date.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

These T-Rex keycaps look like they would bite off a finger

It should come as no surprise to anyone that some of the staff here at PC Gamer sure do love artisan keycaps. From horrifying Jokers to ones that look like bite-sized GPUs, they've become one of the status symbols of modern PC gaming. If you were like me growing up, a little genius, chances are dinosaurs were your thing. So why not decorate your colorful keyboard with a dope little T-Rex that looks like it's going to eat your hand.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Spotify’s Car Thing goes on general sale for $90

Spotify’s Car Thing, the dashboard accessory that controls Spotify on your phone, is now widely available to buy in the US, the company announced today. The accessory was first made available free of charge as part of an invite-only limited release last April, and in October, Spotify opened up a waitlist for people to get their hands on the device. Now, Car Thing is going on general sale for $89.99 — a $10 increase over the advertised price in October.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Amazfit GTS 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

If you want every perk under the sun, you'll likely lean toward the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. In addition to advanced health and fitness tracking, you'll have optional LTE connectivity, ultra-smooth performance, and two size options. You also get the new Wear OS 3 platform. If you want as many...
NFL
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: $99 AirPods, $369 iPad Mini, $449 AirPods Max

Click here to read the full article. Table of Contents Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $649.00 Apple HomePod Mini Bundle The Christmas shopping blitz has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean great Apple deals aren’t still available. And while Apple itself doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are competing to offer the best Apple deals of the season. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and...
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

The 10 Best Amazon Deals To Shop Right Now: February 2022

You can always count on Amazon for an amazing deal. Right now there are tons of Amazon deals on can't-miss items to add to your winter routine, including clothes, activewear, skincare, face masks, electronics, kitchenware and mattresses. Amazon has thousands of deals to help you save -- from the perfect...
SHOPPING
Gadget Flow

NAON zero-one electric scooter has a 140-kilometer range and reaches 100 km per hour

Ride around town on a scooter that’s as sleek as you: the NAON zero-one electric scooter. Designed by a Berlin-based company, the zero-one blends innovative technology, high-quality materials, and local manufacturing. With this gadget, you can shift to a more low-impact lifestyle while still showing off with an outstanding device. Moreover, it has a stellar design that melds quality, style, and consideration for the environment. Plus, it has impressive stats, including a 140-kilometer range and a maximum speed of 100 kilometers per hour. Furthermore, it delivers up to 7 kW of power and has a high-performance suspension system. With a transparent windshield, helmet storage, an aluminum frame, and swappable batteries, it offers a bunch of convenient features. Additionally, the electric hub motor, high-performance ABS brake system, and low center of gravity really top it all off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
9to5Mac

Deals: Find My MagSafe Leather Wallet $48, AirPods Pro $74 off, more

Alongside the ongoing Presidents’ Day weekend discounts, all of today’s best deals are now up for grabs. Leading the way to start off the work week, Apple’s new MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My support is down to $48, and comes lined by Brydge’s 12.9 MAX+ aluminum iPad Pro Keyboard for $200. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Buying a New Mattress? This Mattress Protector Has 167,000 5-Star Reviews and Is 40% Off for Presidents Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Presidents Day has finally arrived, and Amazon is offering some fantastic deals on items such as Apple AirPods, Fire HD 10 Tablets and cooling Beckham Bed Pillows. Of course, Amazon is hardly the only retailer competing for your dollars today. We’ve already covered the year’s Best Presidents Day Deals, and if you only buy one product today, it’s likely going to be a mattress. That’s because this is the single best day of the year...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy