In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what does the addition of Ilya Lyubushkin to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ defense corps mean for a player like Justin Holl? Meanwhile, are the Pittsburgh Penguins prepared to lose Bryan Rust? The Ottawa Senators are reportedly not prepared to trade Artem Zub despite rumors to the contrary and the St. Louis Blues are becoming the favorite when it comes to a potential landing spot for Ben Chiarot. Finally, will the Vegas Golden Knights target a goalie… one not named Marc-Andre Fleury?

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO