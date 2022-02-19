Mary Washington at Randolph-Macon

ROCKINGHAM — Zion Baldwin, a junior basketball player, has been named the Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week presented by HWY 55. Richmond’s boys’ basketball team went 2-0 last week and won the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament. Defeating Pinecrest High School, the Raiders also clinched the top seed in the NCHSAA 4A East state playoffs.
The West Virginia gymnastics team traveled back home to Morgantown to compete against George Washington and William & Mary after getting first place in Towson on Saturday. West Virginia edged out a victory while George Washington took second place and William & Mary took third place. In the first rotation,...
HAMPTON, Va (WAVY) – Hampton jumped out to an early 2-0 lead against VMI Monday afternoon but couldn’t hang on to the lead, as the Keydets won the game by a final of 15-6. The Pirates didn’t play the 2021 season due to COVID, but are back this season under first-year head coach Chazz Woodson. […]
George Washington grabbed an offensive rebound and quickly passed the ball out to Joe Bamisile in the first half’s waning seconds against visiting Rhode Island Saturday. Bamisile, a Monacan High grad who played last season at Virginia Tech, by necessity rushed an off-balance 3. It went in, part of the recent surge Bamisile rides into Tuesday night’s game against the University of Richmond (17-10, 8-6 A-10) at GW’s Smith Center.
Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
JACKSONVILLE — Guntersville's Olivia Vandergriff found her offense early. Sardis never did.
Vandergriff led the Wildcats to a 42-12 victory over the Lions in the Class 5A North Regional final at Pete Matthews Coliseum.
For the fifth time in school history, Guntersville (28-5) is heads to the Final Four in Birmingham. It will be the school's...
The Sturgis girls held Niles down for three quarters on Monday night.
It was almost enough for the Lady Trojans to pick up the win at home. Instead, the Vikings scored 21 points in the fourth quarter and picked up a road win over Sturgis, 52-43.
...
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Sunday, February 20. JMU softball sweeps final day of Charlotte Invitational. The James Madison softball team capped off the weekend with an 11-5 win over Connecticut followed by a 4-1 victory over Campbell. The Dukes improve to a 3-1 record....
NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – Natalie Terwilliger enjoyed a career night, scoring 25 points and grabbing 16 rebounds. Her sensational effort on Senior Night helped propel Christopher Newport University to a 76-62 win over Salisbury, and a perfect 22-0 regular season. “It’s incredible,” said Terwillger. “I don’t think we expected this at the beginning of the […]
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In men’s basketball, the Dukes were overcome by the Seahawks 78-77. UNC Wilmington hit two free throws with 0.6 seconds on the clock in overtime to overcome James Madison. The Dukes fall to 15-12 and 6-10 in conference play. Redshirt junior Vado Morse led the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Men’s Basketball team is on a hot streak, but it has a tough task ahead on Wednesday, February 23. The Cavaliers have won five out of the last six games. Wednesday, the Duke Blue Devils come to Charlottesville. It will be...
Comments / 0