Baseball

Mary Washington at Randolph-Macon

umweagles.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleR. Baughan homered to right field, 2 RBI; K. Davis scored. 0 - 2 N. Sadler homered to...

umweagles.com

The Richmond Observer

Zion Baldwin: The Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week

ROCKINGHAM — Zion Baldwin, a junior basketball player, has been named the Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week presented by HWY 55. Richmond’s boys’ basketball team went 2-0 last week and won the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament. Defeating Pinecrest High School, the Raiders also clinched the top seed in the NCHSAA 4A East state playoffs.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Daily Athenaeum

Gymnastics takes slim victory over George Washington and William & Mary

The West Virginia gymnastics team traveled back home to Morgantown to compete against George Washington and William & Mary after getting first place in Towson on Saturday. West Virginia edged out a victory while George Washington took second place and William & Mary took third place. In the first rotation,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WAVY News 10

Hampton lacrosse falls 15-6 to VMI in home opener

HAMPTON, Va (WAVY) – Hampton jumped out to an early 2-0 lead against VMI Monday afternoon but couldn’t hang on to the lead, as the Keydets won the game by a final of 15-6. The Pirates didn’t play the 2021 season due to COVID, but are back this season under first-year head coach Chazz Woodson. […]
HAMPTON, VA
Richmond.com

Monacan High grad, ex-Hokie Joe Bamisile surging for GW heading into meeting with UR

George Washington grabbed an offensive rebound and quickly passed the ball out to Joe Bamisile in the first half’s waning seconds against visiting Rhode Island Saturday. Bamisile, a Monacan High grad who played last season at Virginia Tech, by necessity rushed an off-balance 3. It went in, part of the recent surge Bamisile rides into Tuesday night’s game against the University of Richmond (17-10, 8-6 A-10) at GW’s Smith Center.
RICHMOND, VA
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Gadsden Times

Olivia Vandergriff leads Guntersville to 42-12 victory over Sardis to win 5A North Regional

JACKSONVILLE — Guntersville's Olivia Vandergriff found her offense early. Sardis never did. Vandergriff led the Wildcats to a 42-12 victory over the Lions in the Class 5A North Regional final at Pete Matthews Coliseum. For the fifth time in school history, Guntersville (28-5) is heads to the Final Four in Birmingham. It will be the school's...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
Sturgis Journal

Big fourth quarter gives Niles win over SHS

The Sturgis girls held Niles down for three quarters on Monday night. It was almost enough for the Lady Trojans to pick up the win at home. Instead, the Vikings scored 21 points in the fourth quarter and picked up a road win over Sturgis, 52-43. ...
NILES, MI
WHSV

JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, Feb. 20

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Sunday, February 20. JMU softball sweeps final day of Charlotte Invitational. The James Madison softball team capped off the weekend with an 11-5 win over Connecticut followed by a 4-1 victory over Campbell. The Dukes improve to a 3-1 record....
HARRISONBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

CNU women cap perfect regular season with 76-62 win over Salisbury

NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – Natalie Terwilliger enjoyed a career night, scoring 25 points and grabbing 16 rebounds. Her sensational effort on Senior Night helped propel Christopher Newport University to a 76-62 win over Salisbury, and a perfect 22-0 regular season. “It’s incredible,” said Terwillger. “I don’t think we expected this at the beginning of the […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WHSV

JMU men’s basketball falls in overtime to UNC Wilmington

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In men’s basketball, the Dukes were overcome by the Seahawks 78-77. UNC Wilmington hit two free throws with 0.6 seconds on the clock in overtime to overcome James Madison. The Dukes fall to 15-12 and 6-10 in conference play. Redshirt junior Vado Morse led the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA preparing for ACC matchup with Duke

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Men’s Basketball team is on a hot streak, but it has a tough task ahead on Wednesday, February 23. The Cavaliers have won five out of the last six games. Wednesday, the Duke Blue Devils come to Charlottesville. It will be...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

