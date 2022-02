Are they friendly? Are they dangerous? When it comes to wild animals in New York State, coyotes have to be the most confusing of them all. To start off, we call them by so many different names. Their technical term is the Eastern Coyote. But we New Yorker's have developed other names for them. From "coy-dogs" to "yo-tees", it's made many people think they are two totally different animals. Unless that's just me... then add that to the list of things I understand nothing about.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO