Since the postgame fight following Michigan basketball’s loss to Wisconsin — which resulted in several suspensions, including Wolverines coach Juwan Howard — coaches around the nation have weighed in on the incident and its ensuing consequences. Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing thinks it is time for change. The brawl arose out of a tense handshake line in which Howard appeared to refuse shaking Wisconsin coach Greg Gard’s hand. Ewing has a solution that would do away with any related problems.

