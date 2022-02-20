ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Girls Swimming Slideshow: Class 6A state meet

By Miles Vance
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KkuyY_0eKDHKAx00 Check out this slideshow of the best images from the Class 6A girls state swim meet.



Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos.

So here's a slideshow of the best images from the Class 6A girls state swim meet on Feb. 19.

The slideshow will begin on its own, but you can advance from image to image by clicking on each frame. The slideshow displays best in full-screen mode; to get there, click on the three dots at the bottom of the slideshow, then click on "Enter full screen."

To buy an image or print from this event, go to milesvance.smugmug.com .

Contact Sports Editor Miles Vance at 503-330-0127 or milesv@pamplinmedia.com.

Clackamas Review

Clackamas wrestles to fourth in Mt. Hood Conference district tournament

Nelson places eighth as a team and sends three to the upcoming state tournament.Nothing came easily at the 2022 Mt. Hood Conference district wrestling tournament. But that just made the successes even sweeter for the wrestlers from Clackamas and Nelson. At the end of the MHC tournament — held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 18-19 at Sandy High School — the Cavaliers and Hawks celebrated those accomplishments. "I thought we performed as well as we could have," said Clackamas coach Jayson Wullbrandt. "We brought a pretty small team — 11 kids — which was the bulk of our varsity wrestlers. With...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Sun-Journal

Girls swimming: Camden Hills wins first Class A championship

CAPE ELIZABETH — The Camden Hills girls swimming team did not win any individual titles Tuesday at the Class A state championship meet. It turned out the Windjammers didn’t have to. The Windjammers opened the meet with a victory in the 200-yard medley relay and ended it by...
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Class 6A blog: Wheeler boys, Westlake girls put championship streaks on the line

The Wheeler boys team and the Westlake girls will put their long championship reigns on the line when the Class 6A basketball state tournament begins Tuesday night. Wheeler is favored to win its third consecutive state championship, and that journey begins Tuesday when it hosts Winder-Barrow at 7 p.m. The Wildcats won the Class 7A title in 2020 and won 6A in 2021 after moving down during the reclassification process. Wheeler, which has won eight state titles overall, is the No. 1 seed from Region 6. Winder-Barrow (12-16) finished in sixth place during the regular season in seven-team Region 8 but won two games in the region tournament to earn the No. 4 seed.
ATLANTA, GA
