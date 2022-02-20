Taking up space

A commercial building is under construction in front of Woodman’s Food Market in Altoona. Shopko Optical and Starbucks have already been announced as tenants for the building. A developer’s report states that 2021 was a relatively strong year for the local commercial real estate market and it’s expected to continue doing well this year. Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — Fewer business buildings sat empty during 2021 in the Eau Claire area, especially those suited for industrial companies, according to an Eau Claire developer’s new report.

On Friday, Commonweal Development Corp. released its annual report on the local commercial real estate market, showing a declining vacancy rate for retail, office and industrial buildings.

“Commercial real estate fared well in 2021 despite the onset of construction cost inflation and the continued challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Stuart Schaefer, president of Commonweal, wrote in the report.

Of all the categories, the one that’s nearly reached full capacity is buildings suitable for manufacturing or other industrial uses.

“In Eau Claire, industrial vacancy decreased from last year, and it remains the strongest sector in the market,” the report stated.

The vacancy rate fell to 1.14% last year after it had been 3.43% in 2020. That decline happened even as the area’s inventory of industrial space grew by over a half-million square feet.

Eau Claire’s vacancy rate for industrial space is below the 4.9% for the entire Midwest and 4.4% nationwide, based on statistics from the Colliers Industrial Market Outlook for the third quarter of 2021. Year-end figures were not yet available for the region and entire U.S., but Colliers has released its summary for industrial vacancies at the end of 2021 for the Twin Cities area. The Minneapolis-St. Paul metro and outlying areas have also seen rising demand for industrial building space, leaving only 3.28% of its existing inventory unoccupied at last year’s end.

While it is becoming harder to find buildings that industrial companies can move into around Eau Claire, there is still land available for new construction.

“With land still available in local industrial parks, the potential expansion of those areas, and the expected continuation of growth for e-commerce, we are optimistic the local industrial sector will stay strong in 2022,” Commonweal stated.

In the retail sector, last year included the opening of the new 92,000-square-foot Hy-Vee supermarket on East Clairemont Avenue as well as a few new multi-tenant stores and a Kwik Trip convenience store.

Older buildings were also increasingly occupied, dropping the vacancy rate from 12.84% in 2020 to 10.63% last year.

Vacancy rates declined for office buildings last year too, but the area’s overall inventory is also going down somewhat.

At last year’s end, 6.07% of office space was vacant versus 8.11% in 2020.

There were new office buildings erected last year, including both an orthodontic practice and wealth management business in Altoona’s River Prairie development. But there was still a small 27,400-square-foot net decline in the area’s overall office space as some buildings were redeveloped for other uses.

But Commonweal notes that office leasing has remained solid and is expected to continue like that this year, which could spur demand for the creation of more.

“With the lack of new office space coming on the market and buildings being removed for redevelopment, we anticipate seeing additional office space added to the market over the next few years,” the report states.

Commonweal ended the report by stating the local real estate industry is upbeat about prospects for this year.

“2021 was a relatively strong year for the Eau Claire area commercial real estate market and the general feeling is optimistic with 2022 continuing on the same trajectory,” the report concluded.

Commonweal’s analysis covers Eau Claire, Altoona and Lake Hallie.

The report does not include several kinds of businesses, namely car dealerships, apartment buildings, fast-food restaurants, hospitality buildings, bank branches, self-storage facilities and hospitals.