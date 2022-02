On Sunday (Feb. 20), Luke Combs was in Daytona Beach, Fla. to perform the pre-concert ahead of the 2022 Daytona 500 race. It was a gig he'd played before. In 2021, he was booked to play the NASCAR event for the first time ever, but COVID-19 restrictions kept crowds limited. This time around, the singer explained in a press conference before the race, he was excited to get the full effect.

