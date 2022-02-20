ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survivor found alive after Greece ferry fire

By Wayne Chang, CNN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA passenger who was among the 12 people missing after a ferry caught fire early Friday has been found alive, a spokesperson from the Hellenic Coast Guard told CNN on Sunday. The passenger was found on the Euroferry Olympia, the spokesperson...

Daily Mail

Missing ferry passenger in his 20s is found alive after fire swept through ship sailing from Greece to Italy as another man's body is recovered with 10 people still unaccounted for

A passenger who was one of 12 missing people after a ferry fire off the coast of Corfu has been found alive onboard the vessel. Greek emergency workers rescued the Belarussian truck driver on Sunday from the burning ferry off the island of Corfu as they battle the blaze onboard for the third day.
Daily Mail

Bodies of four tourists from the US, Netherlands and Belgium who died when their Cessna plane crashed into a lake in Iceland are recovered by rescuers

Rescue teams in Iceland located the bodies of all four occupants of a small plane that crashed into a lake while carrying tourists from the United States, the Netherlands and Belgium on a sightseeing trip. The Cessna 172 was discovered in Lake Thingvallavatn, Iceland's second-largest, at around 11pm local time...
The Independent

British Airways plane almost flips over in Storm Corrie winds

Footage shows a British Airways plane caught in intense winds almost flip over as pilots attempted to land during Storm Corrie.BA flight 1307 was on approach to London Heathrow having flown from Aberdeen on Monday when the incident occurred. Video shows the A321 Neo jet attempting to land just after midday, but the strength of the winds, which have reached speeds of 92mph in spots around the UK, meant it was forced to take-off again after the wheels had hit the tarmac.The aircraft can be seen swaying in the wind, before leaning heavily to the left after touching down,...
The Independent

Baby on migrant boat shot dead by Coast Guard off Trinidad and Tobago

A one-year-old Venezuelan boy was shot dead in his mother’s arms after Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard officers opened fire while trying to intercept a migrant boat on Sunday.Authorities from the Caribbean country claim they were acting in self-defence and said the boat’s captain ignored their warnings to turn back. Venezuelan leaders and human rights activists have criticised the use of deadly force and called for a full investigation.The child has been identified as Ya Elvis Santiago, the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian reported. His mother Darie Elvis Eliagnis Sarabia was also injured and was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital.The...
FOXBusiness

Rogue cruise ships wanted for millions in unpaid bills seized by authorities in Bahamas: report

Two Crystal Cruises ships that were diverted to the Bahamas in an attempt to avoid a warrant in the United States for unpaid warrants have been seized by authorities. The Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity were boarded by authorities near Freeport, Bahamas, on Friday night in relation to a US warrant for unpaid fuel bills of at least $4.6 million, according to Daily Mail.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Greece: Search expanded on burning ferry; 10 missing

CORFU, Greece — (AP) — Fire service rescuers expanded a search Monday inside a burning ferry anchored off the Greek island of Corfu where 10 people remain missing. The fire on the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia is burning for a fourth day but rescuers have gained more expanded access inside the 183-meter (600 foot) vessel after containing the blaze.
WOWK

Dutch police investigate abuse complaints at talent show

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police have received five reports of alleged criminal abuse linked to “The Voice of Holland” talent show and some 20 reports of “inappropriate behavior and possible sexually transgressive behavior” by people linked to the show. The police statement on...
The Independent

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
KTVZ

Eleven passengers missing in Greece ferry fire

Greek authorities are searching for 11 passengers who are missing after a fire broke out on a ferry, forcing hundreds to be evacuated, the Hellenic Coast Guard said Friday. The Euroferry Olympia ship had 239 passengers and 51 crew members on board when it caught fire northeast of the island of Ereikousa, close to Corfu, prompting an evacuation.
International Business Times

Three Hurt In Ferry Fire Off Greece

A fire broke out early Friday on an Italian-flagged ferry sailing through the Ionian Sea, injuring three people among the nearly 300 people on board, Greek officials said. Two people were still trapped on board and had telephoned for help, with a Super Puma helicopter en route to pick them up, the Greek coastguard said.
The Independent

Norwegian passengers suffer panic attacks during nightmare 10-hour Storm Eunice diversion

Passengers aboard a Norwegian Air flight from Helsinki to London endured a nightmare experience on Friday, including two go-around attempts at landing, a diversion to Copenhagen and more than 10 hours stuck on the plane.Journalist Natalia Golysheva Deis tweeted a thread about the horrific experience, describing how passengers were trapped on a plane for hours longer than planned, without much food, drink or assistance from airline staff.With Storm Eunice playing havoc with landings at Gatwick Airport on Friday, Ms Deis’ Norwegian flight made two landing attempts in extreme turbulence, before circling around the South Downs and ultimately being diverted to...
AFP

'Fortress Australia' re-opens to tourists after two-year Covid closure

Jubilant visitors returned to Australia Monday as the country reopened its borders to vaccinated tourists, nearly two years after the island nation imposed some of the world's strictest Covid-19 travel restrictions. At the country's two major international airports in Sydney and Melbourne, tired but elated family and friends rushed from gates to embrace loved ones after years apart. Bernie Edmonds was emotional as he hugged his eight-year-old granddaughter, Charlotte, who had just landed in Sydney. "It's great to have her back," he said. "She's got to go again but we'll get her back again."
BBC

Ferry fire: Missing Euroferry Olympia passenger found alive off Corfu

One of the passengers missing aboard a ferry that caught fire near Greece on Friday has been found alive, authorities say. The Belarusian truck driver, 21, used a ladder to climb down from the ferry on to a tugboat. His first words were: "Tell me I'm alive." Hours later, firefighters...
