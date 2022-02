HARRISBURG — If Watertown High School’s girls basketball team is going to get a share of its first Eastern South Dakota Conference title since 2011, the Arrows are going to need some help. Harrisburg used a 26-point, 16-rebound performance from Emilee Boyer to notch a 53-50 win over Watertown on Tuesday night and prevent the Arrows (9-11 overall and 6-2 in the ESD) from clinching a share of the title. ...

WATERTOWN, SD ・ 47 MINUTES AGO