Watch: Blended Ice: 15 figure skaters, 1 routine | Winter Olympics 2022

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

The 2022 Winter Olympics men's figure skating...

www.yardbarker.com

The Independent

Five stand-out moments from the Beijing Winter Olympics

A Russian figure skater threatened to dazzle before a shocking truth emerged, a Rocket Man also ruled the ice, and a final-day surge ensured the last weekend was all about Eve.Here the PA news agency picks out five highlights from the Winter Olympics in Beijing.MISS PERFECTFifteen-year-old Kamila Valieva dazzled on her debut on Olympic ice, threatening to eclipse her own world record in the short program. Many were already calling her the greatest ever – before a positive dope test that evolved into one of the biggest scandals in Olympic history.NATHAN CHENFour years ago in Pyeongchang, Nathan Chen blew his...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Here's a Recap of Figure Skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Over the past 16 days of the Winter Olympics, figure skating action has been fierce both on and off the ice. Figure skating’s five events, including men’s singles, women’s singles, ice dance, pairs and the team event, all took place at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing.
SPORTS
2022 Winter Olympics
CinemaBlend

First Non-Binary Winter Olympics Figure Skater Speaks Out About Mark They Hope To Leave On The Sport

The 2022 Winter Olympics broke ground for the LGBTQ+ community. After a record-breaking 186 queer athletes competed in the 2020 games in Tokyo, this year’s events featured more LGBTQ+ athletes in the history of the Winter Olympics. Timothy LeDuc made headlines when they became the first openly nonbinary hopeful to compete — and they’re hoping to leave their mark on and off the ice. (And in less controversial ways than Kamila Valieva.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
NBC Sports

Team USA's Biggest Disappointments at the 2022 Winter Olympics

With lofty expectations, comes occasional disappointment. And the predictions for Team USA’s triumph left quite a bit of pressure on the athletes going into competition at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. As a result, performances resulted in medal-winning performances and world-record breaking moments and, other times, ended in utter failure.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Where is the next Olympics? Explaining where the Summer and Winter Games will be held through 2032

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics have concluded. So naturally, it is time to start looking at what countries and cities will host the next winter and summer Olympics. The most recent winter and summer Games took place closer in time than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 Tokyo summer Olympics actually occurred in 2021, leaving just a few months between those Games and the Winter Olympics that just took place in Beijing.
SPORTS
ESPN

Winter Olympics 2022: GB claim gold with victory in women's curling final

Great Britain's women's curling team powered to a 10-3 win over Japan to take gold on Sunday. This was skipper Eve Muirhead's fourth Olympics and she finally has the gold she's so desperately wanted. The feat came 20 years after Great Britain's last gold in curling, which came back at Salt Lake City 2002 when Rhona Martin's rink won there.
SPORTS
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
Hypebae

Kamila Valieva in Tears After Repeated Mistakes at Winter Olympics Skating Event

A gloomy atmosphere fell upon the women’s figure skating event at the Beijing Winter Olympics after Kamila Valieva broke down in tears due to a series of mistakes. The 15-year-old was embroiled in a doping controversy amid the second half of the individual event, in which she tested positive for the banned heart medication trimetazidine back in December. However, the athlete was still able to compete based on the premise that she was a minor. Although Valieva was projected to make it to the podium, she made several errors that landed her in fourth place. The figure skater reportedly refused to speak with the press afterward.
SPORTS
markerzone.com

RUSSIAN COMMENTATOR INSULTS FINNS AS THEY RECEIVE FIRST EVER GOLD MEDAL IN MEN'S OLYMPIC HOCKEY

It was an upset, to be sure, and one that is not sitting well with Russia. Finland has won its first ever gold medal in men's Olympic hockey after defeating ROC 2-1. The political history between Finland and Russia/the former USSR is not a good one. In fact, Finland's mandatory military service was instituted partially because of constant threats from the former USSR. Bitterness and tension remains between the two countries, and that was on full display as the Finns were receiving their medals.
SPORTS
CBS News

Olympics end under shadow of scandal

The Winter Olympics have come to an end after more than two weeks of competition and controversy. The biggest headline of the Olympics involved the failed drug test of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva. Jamie Yuccas takes a look.
SPORTS

