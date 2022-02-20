Tarrant County commissioner says electric vehicles must pay their fair share to use roads

President Biden on Tuesday announced new sanctions against Russia as a result of President Vladimir Putin's latest actions concerning Ukraine. "This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine ... so I'm going to begin to impose sanctions in response," Mr. Biden said at the White House, in response to Putin's decision to send "peacekeeping" forces into Ukraine's eastern breakaway regions hours after he formally recognized Luhansk and Donetsk as independent from Ukraine on Monday.

POTUS ・ 3 HOURS AGO