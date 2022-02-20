ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Tarrant County commissioner says electric vehicles must pay their fair share to use roads

WFAA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary Fickes says the main problem stems from...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Tarrant County, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Cars
Local
Texas Traffic
CBS News

Biden announces sanctions, says Russia has begun invasion of Ukraine

President Biden on Tuesday announced new sanctions against Russia as a result of President Vladimir Putin's latest actions concerning Ukraine. "This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine ... so I'm going to begin to impose sanctions in response," Mr. Biden said at the White House, in response to Putin's decision to send "peacekeeping" forces into Ukraine's eastern breakaway regions hours after he formally recognized Luhansk and Donetsk as independent from Ukraine on Monday.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

USWNT players and U.S. Soccer settle equal pay dispute

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. women's national soccer team (USWNT) and governing body U.S. Soccer said on Tuesday they have agreed to resolve a years-long dispute over equal pay on what the players described as a landmark day for the sport. The settlement will see $22 million distributed in...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy