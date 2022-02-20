MEN’S BASKETBALL: 81–75 loss to Princeton knots Yale, Tigers in first place

Over the last 50 years or more, Yale College has attempted to reckon with its historical ties to slavery in the face of mounting student protest and public outcry. These efforts have led to several high profile victories, including the renaming of what is now Grace Hopper college and the recent public acknowledgement by President Peter Salovey in Oct. 2021, where he stated at a Yale and Slavery conference that Yale was “acknowledging that slavery and the slave trade are part of Yale’s history. Our history.” The acknowledgement came in response to a report compiled by the Yale and Slavery working group, a task force created following the murder of George Floyd in 2020. Salovey continued to announce three initial measures Yale would take to “[reconcile] the information about Yale’s past with the University’s responsibility to the present.” These actions — if they are indeed actions instead of mere words — are woefully overdue and crucially needed; Yale is almost 20 years behind other Ivy League institutions in this process. However, there is another violent and insidious history that Yale must also simultaneously reckon with and act upon.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO