ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

MEN’S BASKETBALL: 81–75 loss to Princeton knots Yale, Tigers in first place

By William McCormack
Yale Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second night in a row, the Yale men’s basketball team was fighting off the Ivy League’s second-place squad, facing Princeton in another battle of Ancient Eight heavyweights. Yale (15–10, 9–2 Ivy) dispatched Penn (12–13, 9–3) on Friday to ensure it would end the weekend still...

yaledailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yale Daily News

WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Bulldogs freeze Pioneers in season opener blowout

At Saturday’s season-opening game, the Yale women’s lacrosse team (1–0, 0–0 Ivy) rolled over Sacred Heart (0–1, 0–0 NEC) in a 15–4 victory. The team, ranked in No. 7 in the Ivy League preseason poll, started strong, showcasing its depth and ability with the ball. 11 different players notched goals on Saturday afternoon in a game that was the first competitive collegiate match for many players on the team.
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Madness#Knots#Ivy League#Dartmouth#Princeton Knots Yale#Tigers#Penn#Harvard
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yale Daily News

WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Bulldogs to host Saints in first round of ECAC playoffs

The No. 7 Yale women’s hockey team (22–6–1, 16–5–1 ECAC) is set to compete against St. Lawrence University (14–13–7, 10–8–4) in the first round of ECAC playoffs this weekend. The best-of-three series will take place at Ingalls Rink. The Bulldogs closed...
SPORTS
Yale Daily News

MEN’S HOCKEY: Elis take undefeated weekend against Union, RPI

The Yale men’s ice hockey team faced Union College on Friday and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute the following day, defeating its conference opponents at Ingalls Rink in both contests. The Bulldogs defeated Union 3–2 and won 5–2 against RPI. In their first game last weekend, the Bulldogs (7–17–1,...
HAMDEN, CT
Yale Daily News

TENNIS: Women defeat Rutgers, men fall to Ivy competition

The Yale women’s tennis team (4–4, 0–0 Ivy) traveled to New Jersey where they took on Rutgers University (4–4, 0–0 Big Ten) on Saturday afternoon, while the men’s team (5–4, 0–0 Ivy) traveled to Cornell University for the ECAC Indoor Championships, where they faced Cornell (8–2, 0–0), Dartmouth (3–3, 0–0), and Penn (6–1, 0–0).
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Newsday

Slow first half dooms Stony Brook men's basketball in loss to UMass Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. — Ayinde Hikim matched his career high with 20 points as UMass Lowell got past Stony Brook 67-50 on Wednesday night. Hikim hit 8 of 10 foul shots. Anthony Blunt had a career-high 15 points for UMass Lowell (14-13, 6-9 America East Conference). Max Brooks added 10 points and 11 rebounds. Kalil Thomas had 10 points.
LOWELL, MA
Yale Daily News

TURNER: Why Yale urgently needs a Native Studies major

Over the last 50 years or more, Yale College has attempted to reckon with its historical ties to slavery in the face of mounting student protest and public outcry. These efforts have led to several high profile victories, including the renaming of what is now Grace Hopper college and the recent public acknowledgement by President Peter Salovey in Oct. 2021, where he stated at a Yale and Slavery conference that Yale was “acknowledging that slavery and the slave trade are part of Yale’s history. Our history.” The acknowledgement came in response to a report compiled by the Yale and Slavery working group, a task force created following the murder of George Floyd in 2020. Salovey continued to announce three initial measures Yale would take to “[reconcile] the information about Yale’s past with the University’s responsibility to the present.” These actions — if they are indeed actions instead of mere words — are woefully overdue and crucially needed; Yale is almost 20 years behind other Ivy League institutions in this process. However, there is another violent and insidious history that Yale must also simultaneously reckon with and act upon.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Yale in Popular Media

Yale is known for many things: rigorous classes, Ivy League sports, Bow Wow scandals and more! But let’s be honest here, what Yale is most recognized for is simply its name — or even just its first letter when it’s written in the Yale font in Yale Pantone blue or decorating the front of a sweater. By just saying the word ‘Yale,’ you unleash a slew of background and context that goes back until 1701 if you can trust the Yale Athletics sweatshirts. You may be asking yourself right now, “what does this dude know about what effect of name-dropping Yale has?” and that’s a fair question. But, the proof lies in how much fucking media uses Yale as a plot point. So, welcome to at tour of Yale in media… and I promise I won’t use this platform to once again talk about ‘Gilmore Girls.’
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

In the shadow of Bouchet: an interview with Ferentz Lafargue

On the tall walls of Saybrook College’s dining hall hangs the portrait of Edward A. Bouchet, class of 1874. The portrait, first displayed to the Saybrook community on Oct. 9, 2020, is the first of a person of color to hang in the dining hall in the college’s 89-year history and comes after the Saybrook renovation in 2001 that created a new entry named for the Yale alum.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Memories of May Day: A look back at Black Panther protests at Yale

On May 1, 1970, also known as “May Day,” thousands of protestors from around the country joined Yalies and New Haveners on the New Haven Green to rally in support of the Black Panthers. The murder of Panther Alex Rackley by others in the New Haven chapter gave the FBI, who had kept the organization under surveillance for years, the opportunity to prosecute national party leaders.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

University-wide digital catalog to launch in 2023

The University plans to launch LUX: Yale Collections Discovery, a single web-based platform that will allow visitors to explore over 15 million objects across Yale’s museums, libraries and galleries, next spring. According to project manager Sarah Prown, LUX is part of a multi-year collaborative effort to improve access to...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy