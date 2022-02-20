ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heads up: 'Halifax Dealing' fee £36 p/a

 2 days ago

After being free to hold for years (I think it's £9.95 to trade) I noticed this on...

The DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Employment compensation on the rise

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. The competition for workers lifted 2021 wage growth at U.S. businesses to levels not seen in decades. In a recent news release, the nation’s Bureau of Labor Statistics...
SmartAsset

How to Avoid Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate

Home prices have nearly doubled in the last 10 years – and that could mean you owe some serious taxes if you are selling your home. After bottoming out around $259,000 in 2011, the average sale price of a house … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Metro International

Visa, Amazon reach global deal over payment fees

(Reuters) -Visa Inc cards will be accepted at all Amazon.com Inc stores and sites as part of a global agreement, the companies said on Thursday. The retail giant also said it will not turn off Visa credit cards from Amazon’s UK website and customers in Australia and Singapore will no longer pay a surcharging fee to use a Visa credit card.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

A shorter work week, cash to invest: Companies add perks to attract workers

It's a job seekers' market, and employers are stepping up their benefits in a bid to attract and retain workers. People are walking away from their jobs in droves, with a record number of workers quitting their jobs last year, according to the Labor Department. And with nearly 11 million job openings at the end of December, companies are having a hard time hiring -- and keeping -- employees.
ZDNet

Amazon Flex drivers in NSW to get minimum rate of pay in world first

A landmark decision by the New South Wales industrial relations tribunal has ruled that couriers, such as Amazon Flex drivers, are entitled to enforceable minimum pay rates. Amazon was not specifically named in the proceedings, with the tribunal's determination focused on amending the General Carriers Contract Determination that governs the rates of pay for contracted couriers.
