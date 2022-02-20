Heads up: 'Halifax Dealing' fee £36 p/a

BEFORE you think about filing for retirement benefits, you should be aware of several factors that could cause you to lose your Social Security payments or receive less. Applying for Social Security benefits can go a long way for retirees to enjoy a financially stable retirement,. Seniors are familiar that...
THOUSANDS of Americans will start earning $15 an hour in minimum wage pay this weekend, thanks to a push by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM). Up to 70,000 federal employees will benefit from the pay raise this weekend. The salary increase will see some government workers receive up to...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Amazon.com Inc. is more than doubling the maximum base salary it pays employees to $350,000 from $160,000. “This past year has seen a particularly competitive labor market,...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, many things have changed in terms of how we deal with the virus and protocols, but one thing that has remained the same is the importance to get tested. There are still plenty of questions surrounding testing protocols and...
We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. The competition for workers lifted 2021 wage growth at U.S. businesses to levels not seen in decades. In a recent news release, the nation’s Bureau of Labor Statistics...
Home prices have nearly doubled in the last 10 years – and that could mean you owe some serious taxes if you are selling your home. After bottoming out around $259,000 in 2011, the average sale price of a house … Continue reading →
As of December, roughly 5.3 million Americans got Supplemental Security Income checks from the government. But recipients – even seniors over the age of 65 – cannot file for SSI online. To apply for the benefit, people have to check with their local Social Security office or apply...
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Today: IBM’s age-discrimination case, pay cuts versus raise caps, and employees’ comfort with returning to the office. —Amber Burton, reporter (email | twitter) The IBM case study: Building a young and vibrant workforce? You might also be participating in age discrimination. IBM...
Last year, 2021, was quite a unique year for travel nursing. In fact, if we call it like it is, it was an unprecedented year for the planet. But as we charge into a new year and fabulous opportunities, the time has never been better to polish up on a few things. Things that really matter for the current or soon-to-be travel RN.
(Reuters) -Visa Inc cards will be accepted at all Amazon.com Inc stores and sites as part of a global agreement, the companies said on Thursday. The retail giant also said it will not turn off Visa credit cards from Amazon’s UK website and customers in Australia and Singapore will no longer pay a surcharging fee to use a Visa credit card.
It's a job seekers' market, and employers are stepping up their benefits in a bid to attract and retain workers. People are walking away from their jobs in droves, with a record number of workers quitting their jobs last year, according to the Labor Department. And with nearly 11 million job openings at the end of December, companies are having a hard time hiring -- and keeping -- employees.
A landmark decision by the New South Wales industrial relations tribunal has ruled that couriers, such as Amazon Flex drivers, are entitled to enforceable minimum pay rates. Amazon was not specifically named in the proceedings, with the tribunal's determination focused on amending the General Carriers Contract Determination that governs the rates of pay for contracted couriers.
