Boys Swimming Slideshow: Class 6A state meet

By Miles Vance
Oregon City News
Oregon City News
 2 days ago
Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos.

So here's a slideshow of the best images from the Class 6A boys state swim meet on Feb. 19.

The slideshow will begin on its own, but you can advance from image to image by clicking on each frame. The slideshow displays best in full-screen mode; to get there, click on the three dots at the bottom of the slideshow, then click on "Enter full screen."

To buy an image or print from this event, go to milesvance.smugmug.com .

Contact Sports Editor Miles Vance at 503-330-0127 or milesv@pamplinmedia.com.

Related
Watertown Daily Times

Trevor Leto breaks school record in 50-yard freestyle, Jefferson/Cambridge boys swim 21st in Division 2 state meet

WAUKESHA -- Competing at the 2022 WIAA Division 2 State Boys Swimming and Diving Championship, EagleJays senior Trevor Leto broke the school record in the 50-yard freestyle as the Jefferson/Cambridge boys swim team took 21st on Friday at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium. “That’s something I’ve been working towards...
WAUKESHA, WI
Andover Townsman

SLIDESHOW: MVC Championship Gymnastics Meet

CARL RUSSO PHOTOS: In a thrilling Merrimack Valley Conference Meet, Central Catholic just edged Andover for the large school title, 139.950-138.100. The Billerica-Chelmsford-Tyngsboro co-op team took third place and Dracut was fourth. Andover High’s Gabriella Bresnick was the league’s all-around champion, earning the victory with 37.300 points. She scored a...
ANDOVER, MA
WyoPreps

Laramie Repeats as 4A Boys State Swimming Champions

The State 4A Boys Swimming and Diving Championships wrapped up on Saturday in Gillette as Laramie won the team title for the 5th straight year. The Plainsmen rang up 295 points with Cheyenne Central 2nd with 239 and Cheyenne South 3rd with 181. Laramie picked up a win in the...
LARAMIE, WY
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Class 6A blog: Wheeler boys, Westlake girls put championship streaks on the line

The Wheeler boys team and the Westlake girls will put their long championship reigns on the line when the Class 6A basketball state tournament begins Tuesday night. Wheeler is favored to win its third consecutive state championship, and that journey begins Tuesday when it hosts Winder-Barrow at 7 p.m. The Wildcats won the Class 7A title in 2020 and won 6A in 2021 after moving down during the reclassification process. Wheeler, which has won eight state titles overall, is the No. 1 seed from Region 6. Winder-Barrow (12-16) finished in sixth place during the regular season in seven-team Region 8 but won two games in the region tournament to earn the No. 4 seed.
ATLANTA, GA
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Early surge in 3rd quarter carries Mt. Lebanon boys past Hempfield in Class 6A

After weathering a second-quarter comeback attempt by 13th-seeded Hempfield, Mt. Lebanon pulled away from the Spartans for the second time this season. After leading seeing a 15-point first-half lead whittled to six toward the end, Mt. Lebanon got a big three from senior guard Zac D’Alesandro to start the third quarter and didn’t look back on its way to a 75-51 victory in a WPIAL Class 6A first-round Tuesday night at Mt. Lebanon High School.
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
Connecticut Post

Basketball, indoor track running events and ice hockey were subject to the mask mandate. And guess what? Few listened. If they listened, fewer obeyed.

Back in the third week of December, Mike DiMauro of The Day of New London wrote: “If it is the objective that high school athletes in Connecticut continue to wear masks during indoor athletic competition, then the standard must be enforced consistently. The current procedure isn’t working, based on every recent photo published here in The Day and other media outlets. Most, if not all, images depict kids with masks (at best) pulled below their noses. Many expose their noses and mouths, referred to in some circles as ‘chin diapers.’”
NEW LONDON, CT
