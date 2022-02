The University of St. Thomas is looking to expand by gobbling up one of the Twin Cities' most historic country clubs — or at least the majority of it. The school recently made a bid to buy Town & Country Club's 96-acre golf course for $61.4 million, according to an email sent by club officials to members that was obtained by the Business Journal. The St. Paul country club's clubhouse, tennis courts and pool are not part of the deal.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO