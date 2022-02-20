ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Action FPS Neon White’s Demo Will Be Available From Tomorrow

By Sanjiv Sookoo
cogconnected.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAction FPS Neon White’s Demo Will Be Available From Tomorrow. Annapurna Interactive which was formed in 2016 has assisted many developers bring their creations to life. Some of their more notable titles have captured the hearts of fans and won BAFTA titles. These include Florence and Outer Wilds. The company has...

cogconnected.com

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

Grab A Free Ubisoft Game This Weekend, For A Limited Time

Looking for something to do this weekend but don't fancy going outside because it's a particularly cold and rubbish February? We've got you covered. Ubisoft has announced a free weekend for its excellent open-world extreme sports game Riders Republic. Because why go outside when you can simply pretend to go outside? Yeah, video games are awesome.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Assassin’s Creed Rumors – Valhalla DLC turned into full spin-off

Assassin’s Creed rumors state that a DLC in-development has been repurposed into a stand-alone spin-off game instead. In a Bloomberg report, an unnamed source said that an upcoming Assassin’s Creed stand-alone spin-off game started its development life as a DLC expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Instead, due to a variety of factors, development pivoted to make the game its own release instead.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Total War: Warhammer 3's first hotfix should arrive this week

Total War: Warhammer 3 released last week to a generally positive reception, though there have been some quibbles over its performance and stability. (The gods of Chaos really don't like when players alt-tab, it seems.) As Creative Assembly announced today, a series of hotfixes for various issues are on the way and the first is scheduled for this week, though with the caps-heavy caveat, "NOTE THAT THIS IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE based on NUMEROUS factors—some of which are out of our control".
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fps#Video Game#The Nintendo Switch#Soul Cards#Annapurna Interactive
Digital Trends

Check out Walmart for these PS5 game deals starting at $20 today

The PlayStation 5 is the hottest item in today’s gaming deals, and for those who already own the console, you should always be on the lookout for PS5 game deals. Retailers are offering different discounts for PS5 games with their PlayStation deals and video game deals, which will let you build up your gaming library for the next-generation platform.
VIDEO GAMES
MassLive.com

Play for pay: This company will pay you $1,000 to play PS5 for at least 20 hours and will give you a free console, applications open until Feb. 28

In a best of both worlds situation, one lucky gamer can score in on a highly coveted Sony PlayStation 5, play for hours on end, all while getting paid to do so. Ziply Fiber, a high-speed fiber internet company based in the Northwest, is currently offering applicants the chance to take a “Video Game-cation” and the company will pay you $1,000 to play a PS5 console, given to you for free, for at least 20 hours over a 48-hour period.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Nintendo
makeuseof.com

How to Get Amazon Prime Cheaper for One More Year (if You're Quick)

Amazon is raising the price of Prime in the US, from $119 to $139. However, you don't have to pay the higher charges. As reported by KnowTechie, there's a hack available to American Prime subscribers that helps them avoid the price increase. But you need to move fast to take advantage of it. Here's how.
INTERNET
ComicBook

Babylon's Fall Demo Announced

Those looking forward to Babylon's Fall from Square Enix and PlatinumGames will soon have another chance to try it out, the creators announced this week. Another test is planned following the beta from last year with a demo scheduled to take place on February 25th. That demo will be available on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 systems, the creators said, with no plans yet announced for any sort of demo on the PC platform.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Sales "Undershot" Expectations for Square Enix

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy was a very pleasant surprise in 2021. Developed by Eidos-Montreal, the game received widespread critical praise, winning numerous Game of the Year awards. Unfortunately, that acclaim did not result in equally strong sales; according to Square Enix's third quarter financial results, the game "undershot" the publisher's expectations when it launched last October. It's always disappointing to see a good game fail to find an audience, but it seems sales have started to improve, and Square Enix is not giving up on it.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS1 Exclusive RPG Re-Released for $15

A PlayStation exclusive RPG from yesteryear has been re-released, but not via the PS4 or the PS5. The PS1 was above all an RPG machine. The first PlayStation console saw the release of Final Fantasy VII, Suikoden, Chrono Trigger, and countless other classic RPGs. Of course, subsequent PlayStation machines have had their fair share of great role-playing games, but no PlayStation console is defined more by the RPGs it played than the PS1. Not every RPG on the PS1 populates the "Top 100 RPGs of All Time" list though. There was plenty of filler. One example of this filler was 1999's Shadow Madness, which was a PS1 exclusive when it was released and was a PS1 exclusive until yesterday when it came to PC, via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

'Elden Ring' Is Set to Appear on Next-Gen Platforms, but What About the Nintendo Switch?

The end of February 2022 marks the release of one of the year's most anticipated video games. Elden Ring was previously announced in 2019 and is a collaboration between Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki and A Song of Ice and Fire author George R. R. Martin. After a lengthy development cycle, the game is set to release on several previous-gen consoles as well as next-gen consoles. Among its many release platforms, will it appear on the Nintendo Switch?
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Final Fantasy 14’ roadmap details new content from patch 6.1 to 6.5

During the Final Fantasy 14 Live Letter, Square Enix has revealed what content is currently planned for patch 6.1 through to patch 6.5. On Saturday (February 19), Final Fantasy 14 producer and director Naoki Yoshida shared information on what new additions fans can expect from future patches. The roadmap provided...
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

The Best PSP Games That Made the PlayStation Portable One of Our Favorite Consoles

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Poor PSP. But, do not lament that we have lost this wonderful gaming console. Instead, simply be happy that we ever had it at all. With all of the incredible games on this strange little handheld, picking the best PSP games could be tricky, but thankfully, we’ve gone ahead and done it for you. It’s been a long time since the PSP was in production, but it doesn’t mean you can’t pick up new...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Confirms Five Free Games For March 2022

PlayStation Plus has confirmed that subscribers will see a whopping five free video games in March 2022. Sony has officially confirmed today's earlier leak, revealing that the colourful racer Team Sonic Racer and open-world survival game Ark: Survival Evolved will be available to download for PlayStation 4 users from March 1.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS2 Shooter Stealth-Released on PS5

A new game has been stealth-released on the PS5 and it's one PlayStation fans may have played on the PS2. The PlayStation 2 is held by many as the best PlayStation console to date. A part of the sixth generation of consoles, the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time. This is partially because many households bought the console as a DVD player, but it didn't sell 155 million units on this alone. It also saw the birth of many of gaming's greatest series, such as Kingdom Hearts, God of War, Devil May Cry, Ratchet & Clank, and Jax and Daxter. Meanwhile, new games in series like Final Fantasy and Metal Gear Solid were exclusive to the console. In fact, the best-selling game on the console, GTA San Andreas, was exclusive to the PS2 when it was first released. Not everything that released during this era was legendary though. There were also games like Bloodrayne and Bloodrayne 2, which had their fans, but not to the same extent. That said, it's this pair of games that were stealth-released on the PS5 today.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy