ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Key dates in the Canada protests against Covid restrictions

By Agence France-Presse
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a massive police operation reclaiming the streets of Canada’s capital Sunday to end a drawn-out siege by truckers angry over Covid health rules, AFP looks back at three unprecedented weeks of revolt:. – Late January: ‘Freedom Convoy’ reaches Ottawa – Canadian truckers, opposed to recently...

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox40jackson.com

Ricky Schroder calls on American truckers to ‘shut down’ Washington amid Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests

Ricky Schroder has called upon American truckers to “shut down” Washington over COVID-19 restrictions. The actor, who praised Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” truckers, took to Instagram on Thursday and recorded a lengthy video of himself for his nearly 70K followers. The 51-year-old is seen sitting outside beside a fire while reading the Bible and analyzing its teachings.
PROTESTS
Vanity Fair

Republican Lawmaker Tells Protesting Canadian Truckers to Come to America After Trudeau Cracks Down

One day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act to break up anti-vax protests shutting down Canadian cities and border crossings, Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas, a Republican, attempted to recruit Canadian truckers to the U.S. “Quick note to Canadian truckers being fired and now targeted as ‘terrorists’ by your woke government: The USA has a trucker shortage AND a work visa program,” he wrote in a Tuesday tweet that included a link to the H-2B visa information page on the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ website.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Esquire

All-American Hell Is Breaking Out in Canada

A familiar sort of American hell is breaking out in Canada. Last week, a group of truckers banded together to protest COVID-19 measures, including compulsory quarantine upon return for any unvaccinated Canadian truckers who drive into the United States. (Thanks, Tucker. I never lived in a plague ship before.) From the BBC:
ADVOCACY
POLITICO

Biden, Trudeau talk convoys as U.S. braces for Canadian-style protests

OTTAWA, Ont. — Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau compared notes Friday on trucker convoy protests and agreed to coordinate on shutting down the destabilizing demonstrations. The Canadian prime minister said he and the U.S. president spoke about the American and global influences behind a movement that has blocked key border crossings and occupied downtown Ottawa for weeks. Trudeau said he also spoke with Biden about the forced closure of three ports of entry, including the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ford
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Peter Sloly
The Post and Courier

U.S. urges Canada to use federal powers to end bridge blockade

TORONTO — The Biden administration urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government Thursday to use its federal powers to end the truck blockade by Canadians protesting the country’s COVID-19 restrictions, as the bumper-to-bumper demonstration forced auto plants on both sides of the border to shut down or scale back production.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Covid#Protest#Vancouver#Afp#Freedom Convoy#Canadian#Parliament Hill#The White House
The Independent

Voices: Protesting Canadian truckers aren’t having a ‘working class revolution’ — the truth is a lot more strange

For the first time in living memory, the American right wants to emulate Canada. A convoy of truckers has descended on the Canadian capital of Ottawa to protest cross-border vaccine mandates which require them to show proof of vaccination before they can re-enter their home country after delivering goods to the United States. They remain ensconced there, continuing their disruptive demonstrations against the national government.For those folks south of the 49th parallel who likewise oppose measures to slow the spread of Covid, these truckers are nothing short of modern-day Bolsheviks standing up to Czar Trudeau II. “Few events in modern...
PROTESTS
News 8 WROC

Canada’s protests settle down, but could echo in politics

TORONTO (AP) — The streets around the Canadian Parliament are quiet now. The Ottawa protesters who vowed never to give up are largely gone, chased away by policemen in riot gear. The relentless blare of truckers’ horns has gone silent. But the trucker protest, which grew until it closed a handful of Canada-U.S. border posts and shut […]
PROTESTS
pymnts

Canada's Trudeau Gets Banks' Help in Protests

Justin Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister, is using his emergency powers to cut the flow of money to the trucker protests opposed to his vaccine mandate, Bloomberg reported Monday (Feb. 14). Banks will now have to review their relationships with those involved in the blockade and report them. In addition,...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Protests
Fox News

GOP lawmaker says US should offer asylum to Canadian truckers after Trudeau's 'heavy-handed crackdown'

A New Mexico Republican lawmaker is backing Canadian truckers with a bill that provides asylum to those who face persecution by their government. "To see Trudeau introducing the Emergencies Act is way out of line. It’s heavy-handed. It’s a crackdown on issues like this do not deserve or warrant what he’s trying to do. They have not invoked something this serious since World War I or World War II. Truly, this is an attack on those who want to peacefully protest and protect, really the end of the day, our freedom," Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M. told "Fox & Friends."
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Police move to clear last demonstrators in Canada's trucker-led protests

Police in Canada moved Friday to dislodge the final truckers and protesters from downtown Ottawa, in a mostly peaceful operation aimed at bringing an end to three weeks of demonstrations over Covid-19 health rules. Late Friday night, Ottawa police, who pledged the operation would push ahead "until residents and citizens have their city back," were still working to clear the capital's streets. Deployed by the hundreds, police said they made more than 100 arrests and towed about 20 vehicles. No one was seriously hurt, they added, with Ottawa interim police chief Steve Bell saying the operation was going as planned but would take time. Some truckers, who had led the protests that kicked off three weeks ago and choked Ottawa's streets with big rigs and demonstators by the hundreds, chose to leave on their own, removing their 18-wheelers from the streets surrounding parliament.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ottawa police make forceful arrests of Canadian truck convoy protesters amid effort to regain control of city

Ottawa police arrested scores of demonstrators, using pepper spray and stun grenades, as law enforcement seek to tamp down on protests against a vaccine mandate for truckers that have been consuming the Canadian capital for weeks.Riot police armed with batons and rifles moved to clear out sections of downtown Ottawa on Saturday, where protesters have parked trucks and largely disrupted the flow of normal life in the city. The New York Times reported that some arrests were made at gunpoint.The assembled anti-vaccine mandate activists chanted, “Shame on you!” at officers as they made arrests.A recording, played in both...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TIME

China's Support for Russian Aggression Toward Ukraine Confirms the West's Worst Fears

In January, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a note to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to celebrate three decades of diplomatic ties. Ukraine is, after all, a key member of Xi’s signature Belt and Road Initiative —a $1 trillion repaving of the fabled Silk Road—with whom China enjoyed over $15 billion of bilateral trade in 2020. “I attach great importance to the development of the China-Ukraine strategic partnership,” Xi said, hailing a “deepening political mutual trust, fruitful cooperation in various fields and even closer people-to-people and cultural exchanges.”
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy