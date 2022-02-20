ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Bianca Belair Says She Doesn’t Want To Be Defined By SummerSlam Match

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a recent appearance on the “My Love Letter To Wrestling” podcast, Bianca Belair commented on her very quick loss to Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam, not wanting to be defined by the match, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
PWMania

What WWE Was Said To Be ‘Seriously Considering’ Prior To Ronda Rousey’s Return

Ronda Rousey is currently scheduled to challenge Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown women’s title at WWE Wrestlemania 38. According to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com, WWE initially had a different idea for the women’s main event:. “I have been told that in Novmeber/early December, a four-way match between WWE’s...
WWE
FanSided

WWE ‘seriously considered’ other WrestleMania 38 plans for Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair

WWE reportedly ‘seriously considered’ other WrestleMania 38 plans involving Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. WrestleMania 38 is the next premium live event for WWE after the conclusion of the Elimination Chamber event. Two major Women’s Championship matches are officially set, as Becky Lynch defends her Raw title against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair looks to retain her SmackDown title against Ronda Rousey. But, WWE reportedly had different plans at WrestleMania for Lynch and Flair.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
John Cena
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar To Defend The WWE Title At MSG

New WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is set to defend his title at The World’s Most Famous Arena next month. Tonight’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of RAW opened up with Lesnar coming to the ring to celebrate this WWE Title win from Saturday’s Chamber event in Saudi Arabia. He was quickly interrupted by Paul Heyman for a back & forth promo segment. Heyman announced that he went to higher-ups and it was decided that Lesnar will defend the WWE Title at the WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, March 5.
WWE
CBS Sports

WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Brock Lesnar set for March 5 title defense, Logan Paul heading to WrestleMania

WWE is officially on the last stretch of the Road to WrestleMania and the card is coming together quickly. That continued during Raw on Monday night. For Brock Lesnar, that road has at least one more speedbump after Paul Heyman revealed that Lesnar would have to defend his title on March 5. The match, which Heyman hopes will ruin Lesnar's chances of a title vs. title match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, will be against Bobby Lashley or an appropriate replacement opponent.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Summerslam#Combat
PWMania

Video: Finn Balor Returns To RAW, Teams With NXT Superstar

Finn Balor returned to action on tonight’s WWE RAW. Tonight’s RAW saw WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa return to the red brand to continue his feud with Dolph Ziggler. Ciampa brought back Finn Balor for tag team action against Ziggler and Robert Roode. The match ended with Ciampa pinning Roode for the win.
WWE
FOX Sports

WWE Raw recap, review: Edge delivers a WrestleMania challenge

As WrestleMania rapidly approaches, Hall of Famer Edge returned to WWE Raw this week for a challenge to the roster. Welcome back to my "Highs and Lows," this time covering the 2/21/22 edition of Raw featuring Edge’s WrestleMania challenge, Bianca Belair in a stellar match with Doudrop and an appearance from Logan Paul.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says Shawn Michaels Made Fun Of Him In Front Of His Friends

Shawn Michaels left quite the legacy in regards to his in-ring career, but nowadays Michaels is focused on working behind the scenes in WWE. HBK still makes appearances in front of the camera from time to time, and during Raw 25 he reunited with members of DX and The Kliq on screen and together they destroyed FTR who were then known as The Revival.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
UPI News

WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar celebrates, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens win big

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Newly crowned WWE Champion Brock Lesnar celebrated his big win at Elimination Chamber and Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens earned a huge tag team victory on Raw. Lesnar became the new WWE Champion on Saturday after he won the Men's Elimination Chamber match in dominant fashion. Former title holder Bobby Lashley was taken out of Elimination Chamber structure early due to an injury.
WWE
UPI News

WWE 'NXT': Dolph Ziggler and Tommaso Ciampa collide

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Rivals Tommaso Ciampa and Dolph Ziggler finally faced off in the main event of WWE NXT. Ziggler, who is a competitor on Raw, is seen as an invader on NXT who has his sights set on the NXT Championship, currently held by Bron Breakker. Breakker kicked...
WWE
Parade

Celebrity Big Brother 3's Todd Bridges Says He Won't Be Friends with Todrick Hall and Miesha Tate After the Show

Celebrity Big Brother has hit the scene! After every eviction, Parade’s Mike Bloom interviews the latest celebrity to leave the Big Brother house. Todd Bridges’ time on Celebrity Big Brother resembled something he sees regularly: A blood pressure chart. He initially lay low while simultaneously getting in with some of the power players. He then became one when he started to win competitions late in the game, which suddenly put him on the radar of his allies. After declaring war on the other side of the house, he ended up on the losing side after mounting an impressive but ultimately short resistance campaign.
TV & VIDEOS
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar Currently Favored To Defeat Roman Reigns At WrestleMania

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is the early odds-on favorite to win the Champion vs. Champion Match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the upcoming WrestleMania 38 premium live event, according to betting odds from BetOnline. Lesnar is currently listed as a -140 (5/7) favorite to defeat Reigns and become...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bianca Belair Says WWE NXT Match Made Her Cry “Happy Tears”

WWE star Bianca Belair stopped by Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast to talk about her career with the WWE. One thing Bianca Belair touched on was the times she felt she was, in her words, walking with purpose in WWE. She pointed to two matches that made her realize wrestling was what she was born to do and that she was good enough to hang with top talent.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Adds Major Stipulation To WrestleMania Main Event

It’s the big one. We are less than six weeks away from WrestleMania 38 and this year’s show is going to take place inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. That means the company is going to need as big of a main event as possible to sell that many tickets and now they have their biggest match set. This time though, it is going to be even bigger than you might have expected.
WWE
PWMania

Bianca Belair Talks About Being Part of The Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

Bianca Belair was victorious in the 2022 women’s WWE Elimination Chamber match and spoke with SI.com about the experience:. “We all came out better in the end than we started at the beginning. I came out [of my Elimination Chamber pod] last, so it was great to watch that group of women go to work. Liv surprises me every time she enters the ring. She’s tenacious and always adding something new. Watching Nikki climb up the chamber was amazing, and I love watching Rhea wrestle. She’s just so dominating. Doudrop is someone else who is incredibly strong, so to share the ring and mix it up with all of them was amazing. I was so grateful to end the match with Alexa, who has been away but you know she’s always bringing it when she’s in the ring.”
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Nixed Huge WrestleMania Main Event, May Try It Later

It kind of writes itself. There are certain groups of wrestlers who might not be officially recognized together on screen but have a real connection. That was the case with the Kliq and the Bone Street Krew, but it is also the case in modern wrestling. Sometimes this spills over onto television as well and it almost did again in a major way on the biggest show of the year.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy