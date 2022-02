The amount of drug-soaked mail being sent to Scottish prisons fell by almost three-quarters since a new policy of photocopying prisoners’ letters was introduced.The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) said there had been a reduction of about 72% in letters which tested positive for an illicit substance since the rule was introduced in December.In a letter to Holyrood’s Criminal Justice Committee, the SPS said it had photocopied about 48% of all general correspondence since December 13.This meant 7,160 out of 14,769 mail items were photocopied.Prison officials tested 13% of the incoming mail using a Rapiscan machine, of which 12% was positive...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO