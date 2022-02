Like many of us, nostalgia comes in the form of old photos for Beatles icon Ringo Starr. The famous drummer is reliving his glory days with some old photos of the rock band. Collectively, he’s taking those memories and writing about them. Weighted with emotion, Starr is celebrating those moments in a new book entitled “Lifted: Fab Images and Memories of My Life with the Beatles from Across the Universe,” which will come out on Monday.

