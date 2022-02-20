ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Identity theft is on the rise. Here are some ways to protect yourself

By GPB Newsroom
 2 days ago

NPR's Michel Martin talks to Eva Velasquez, President and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center, about the growing threat of SIM swapping. If you're one of the millions of people using your smartphone to pay your bills, send money to family and just do some banking, listen up. This month,...

Was Ahmaud Arbery's killing a hate crime? The jury begins its deliberations

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery on a residential street acted out of "pent-up racial anger" and should be convicted of hate crimes, a federal prosecutor told a jury Monday. Defense attorneys argued that the Black man was fatally shot in self-defense and had acted suspiciously during prior trips to the neighborhood.
BRUNSWICK, GA
Ahmad Arbery's 3 killers found guilty of federal hate crimes

A jury in Brunswick, Ga., has reached a verdict in the case of three white men facing hate crimes charges in the 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery. The three white men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery are guilty of federal hate crimes, that's a verdict today from a federal jury in Brunswick, Ga., that's been hearing evidence that the crime was racially motivated. Travis and Greg McMichael, along with William "Roddie" Bryan, chased Arbery down and killed him two years ago as he was jogging through a residential neighborhood. NPR's Debbie Elliott joins us now. Debbie, so let's start with some details about this verdict. What did the jury find?
BRUNSWICK, GA
