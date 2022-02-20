How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. North Carolina Tar Heels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the Louisville men's basketball program finally making it back to the win column, they now embark on a three-game road trip, starting with a rematch at North Carolina.

The Cardinals entered their previous game against Clemson on a seven-game losing streak - their longest since 1941 - and having won just once in their previous 11 games. Thanks in part to a 15-point effort from Noah Locke and eight steals, Louisville triumphed with a 70-61 victory over the Tigers.

As for the Tar Heels, they have had a few hiccups since their first showdown with Louisville. While they have won three of their past five games since, one was a 20-point home blowout to Duke, and the others was another home loss to Pitt.

This will be the 25th all-time meeting between Louisville and North Carolina, with the Tar Heels claiming a 17-7 advantage in the series. Louisville took UNC to overtime in their last matchup back on Feb. 1, but fell 90-83 in an OT period marred by controversial officiating.

Louisville Cardinals (12-14, 6-10 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (19-8, 11-5 ACC)

Date/Time: Monday, Feb.. 21 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Monday, Feb.. 21 at 7:00 p.m. EST Place: Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. TV: ESPN - Dan Shulman (play-by-play) and Jay Bilas (analyst).

ESPN - Dan Shulman (play-by-play) and Jay Bilas (analyst). Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 31, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206, fuboTV (link here)

Spectrum: 31, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206, fuboTV (link here) Radio (Louisville): WKRD 790 AM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Jody Demling (analyst).

(Photo of Leaky Black, El Ellis: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

