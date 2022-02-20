ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. North Carolina Tar Heels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 2 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the Louisville men's basketball program finally making it back to the win column, they now embark on a three-game road trip, starting with a rematch at North Carolina.

The Cardinals entered their previous game against Clemson on a seven-game losing streak - their longest since 1941 - and having won just once in their previous 11 games. Thanks in part to a 15-point effort from Noah Locke and eight steals, Louisville triumphed with a 70-61 victory over the Tigers.

As for the Tar Heels, they have had a few hiccups since their first showdown with Louisville. While they have won three of their past five games since, one was a 20-point home blowout to Duke, and the others was another home loss to Pitt.

This will be the 25th all-time meeting between Louisville and North Carolina, with the Tar Heels claiming a 17-7 advantage in the series. Louisville took UNC to overtime in their last matchup back on Feb. 1, but fell 90-83 in an OT period marred by controversial officiating.

The Tigers have won the last two matchups in the series, including a 54-50 decision in Littlejohn Coliseum back on Jan 27, 2021 in the last meeting.

Louisville Cardinals (12-14, 6-10 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (19-8, 11-5 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Monday, Feb.. 21 at 7:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
  • TV: ESPN - Dan Shulman (play-by-play) and Jay Bilas (analyst).
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 31, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206, fuboTV (link here)
  • Radio (Louisville): WKRD 790 AM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Jody Demling (analyst).

(Photo of Leaky Black, El Ellis: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Falters Down Stretch at North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Just two days removed from snapping their longest losing streak since World War II, the Louisville men's basketball program found themselves back on the wrong side of the win/loss column Monday against North Carolina, falling 70-63 at the Dean E. Smith Center. Like several games during...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
North Carolina State
Louisville, KY
Basketball
LouisvilleReport

Van Lith, Engstler Power Louisville Past Virginia Tech

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 20 points to lead No. 3 Louisville to a 70-56 victory over No. 23 Virginia Tech on Sunday. Coming off a one-point loss Thursday at No. 22 North Carolina, the Cardinals (23-3, 14-2) dominated from the start. They led 13-4 less than five minutes into the contest and never trailed against the Hokies (20-7, 12-4).
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Report: Louisville Receives Hearing Date for IARP Case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville, reportedly, finally has a hearing date for their ongoing NCAA infractions case against the men's basketball program, although it is getting stretched out even longer than previously thought. The Courier-Journal's Tim Sullivan reported Monday that "two sources familiar with Louisville's case" confirmed that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Shulman
Person
Jay Bilas
LouisvilleReport

Donovan Mitchell to Miss 2022 NBA All-Star Game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former Louisville men's basketball standout and current NBA star Donovan Mitchell will be watching tonight’s NBA All-Star Game from the sidelines. After being voted to the 2022 iteration of the All-Star Game as a reserve for the Western Conference, the fifth-year player for the Utah Jazz announced Sunday in a statement that he will not play due to a non-COVID related upper respiratory illness.
NBA
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy